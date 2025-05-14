Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of Lockinge day at Newbury

It's a big weekend at Newbury with the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes and Alex Hammond shares her thoughts on the Saturday feature, plus recent events at Chester and Longchamp.

What was the standout performance for you during the May Festival at Chester? It felt like a superb week at Chester with several notable performances and for that reason I’m going to throw a few names into the hat for you to follow in the future. Caspi Star ran a superb race for Charlie Johnston on Wednesday when finishing third in the Cheshire Oaks. She’s a gorgeous-looking filly and looks to have a touch of class. Sticking with that stable, they may have another smart one on their hands in the shape of Lazy Griff who again looked classy in the preliminaries and went on to finish second behind the Aidan O’Brien trained Lambourn in the Chester Vase. His trainer said he was only 80% fit as he’d missed a piece of work in the run-up to this meeting so he should be capable of further improvement. Let’s stick with a theme and another from the Johnston stable. This was a different type to the first two in as much that he was so green. Pole Star managed to achieve fourth place in the 1m 4 ½ furlong maiden, which was also on Wednesday, despite his wide-eyed inexperience (replay below). To be fair this was his racecourse debut, and Chester will have given him a serious education, but this lad will improve bucket loads for the run. He doesn’t have any fancy entries, but he’s got an engine so stick him in your tracker.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Another smart horse to take away from the meeting was Daiquiri Bay who won the mile and a quarter maiden on day one. Alan King’s colt could make up into a smart middle-distance/stayer in time. Hammer The Hammer is another to keep a tab on. Kevin Ryan trains this colt and will have enjoyed seeing him land a hat-trick of wins in the six-furlong handicap on Wednesday. A race like the Wokingham could be on their radar next month and the trainer does particularly well with this type of horse. Lady Vivian’s maiden form looked strong ahead of her handicap debut on Thursday. Caspi Star had finished second to her in her previous race and that filly had run a good race the day before. Therefore, a mark of 80 for this handicap debut looked lenient and that proved to be the case. She holds an Irish Oaks entry and whilst that may not be the plan, it shows the regard that she is held in for her to be in that particular melting pot.

What did you make of the French Guineas drama and, regardless of appeals, is Shes Perfect a top-class winner waiting to happen? It was certainly dramatic. I really feel for connections of Shes Perfect but think they are on a hiding to nothing with any appeal. The rules in France have always been incredibly strict and I can’t see the result being changed. I do think they have a case, but it may be fruitless. I worked with Mick Fitzgerald in the Sky Sports Racing studio on Monday and he did an incredibly informative piece at the Sky Pad, showing the reverse angle which highlighted that Shes Perfect may not have been the biggest villain. As for compensation down the line, it would be a travesty if she weren’t to win a prestigious race before her career is done. The Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot could be next for which she’s 10/1 with Sky Bet, with French 1000 Guineas winner Zarigana 9/2 second favourite behind English 1000 Guineas winner Desert Flower who is 6/4 favourite.

"Look at where Shes Perfect is - she's nowhere near them!" 👀



Must-see analysis from @mickfitzg and @skysportsAlexH of yesterday's French 1000 Guineas... pic.twitter.com/Vwjc62IWRu — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) May 12, 2025



Can you see anything posing The Lion In Winter problems in Thursday's Dante Stakes? This is the Aidan O’Brien big gun and when you consider his dominance in the Derby trials so far this season, I can’t see The Lion In Winter letting the team down. He’s 10/11 favourite for a reason and on this occasion that could be value.

How do you envisage Saturday's Lockinge playing out? The Lockinge looks like a humdinger of a race. With Rosallion, Dancing Gemini, Notable Speech, and Tamfana the protagonists in Newbury’s Group 1 we should be in for a real treat. Richard Hannon is buzzing to get Rosallion back on track and the horse will be razor sharp for his first run since winning the St. James’s Palace Stakes at last year’s Royal Ascot. He’s Sky Bet’s 6/4 favourite. The David to his Goliath is Dancing Gemini who represents Lambourn trainer Roger Teal. Teal knows a good horse when he sees one though and has snapped up the services of Ryan Moore for his runner. Dancing Gemini has already run twice and won twice this season and looks better than ever.

Sean Levey gives Rosallion a pat after his Royal Ascot win