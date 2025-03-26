Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of Lincoln day at Doncaster

What’s on your shortlist for the Lincoln this weekend?

The start of the Flat turf season may not be as impactful as it once was but Saturday’s card at Doncaster is a cracker. The William Hill Lincoln is as competitive as ever with 69 entries, of which only 22 will get a place in the final line-up. As I write the declarations are yet to be made but we have a good idea of the protagonists.

William Haggas is the joint most successful trainer in this famous handicap with four winners, courtesy of High Low, Very Wise, Penitent and Addeybb. He could become the outright record holder if GODWINSON prevails. I like this horse and he will like conditions, which are predicted to be on the soft side of good. He found only Metal Merchant too good on his reappearance in a hot handicap at Newbury last spring, so we know he can go well after a break. He sneaks in at the bottom of the weights and at 14/1 with Sky Bet is an each-way option.

Thunder Run (Karl Burke) and Midnight Gun (Hamad Al Jehani) are 6/1 joint-favourites, and both look like improving four-year-olds, hence their position as market leaders. Exactly the profile you look for in a race of this nature.

That comment also applies to Britannia Stakes third NATIVE WARRIOR (Karl Burke) who looks to be Wathnan Racing’s second-string judging on jockey bookings but he’s not a bad back-up and it must have been a tough choice for James Doyle to make. Although he’d have to get down to his minimum weight to ride and at this time of year that may have been a difficult task. The horse has been gelded since we last saw him and that can only be a positive for his progression. He’s an 8/1 chance.

LATTAM is only 2lbs higher in the handicap than when he was runner up to Mr Professor in the Lincoln last year. Meanwhile, the winner is just 4lbs higher in his bid to become a rare dual winner of the race. Lattam didn’t get as smooth a passage as Mr Professor that day, and I’d be happy enough to give him a chance to make amends with his trainer Julie Camacho amongst the winners recently. He’s 10/1 with Sky Bet.

Orandi will carry a 5lbs penalty for his win in the Irish Lincolnshire Handicap two weeks ago and the bookies are understandably not taking a chance on Tony Martin’s runner as he’s 8/1 to complete the double.

I haven’t boiled it down to just one pick at this stage, but my shortlist is made up of Lattam, Native Warrior and Godwinson.