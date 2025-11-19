Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of Betfair Chase at Haydock and 1965 Chase at Ascot

Alex Hammond previews the big races at Ascot and Haydock this Saturday after some reflections on Final Demand's striking chasing debut success.
Which horse impressed you most last weekend and why?
There was plenty to choose from, but I’ve finally plumped for the headline horse, Final Demand. As chase debuts go, you couldn’t have asked for more.
His jumping was assured, he was accurate, he has bags of scope (an ability to jump large fences easily) and he looked straightforward. Paul Townend gave him a great view of his fences and whilst they didn’t break any land speed records, Wingmen kept him honest, and Final Demand took it all in his impressive stride.
He looks an absolute natural over fences and is now well clear at the head of the betting for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival as Sky Bet’s 6/4 favourite. To put that into context, his nearest market rival is 14/1.
More interesting than the 6/4 is the 16/1 available with the firm for him to win the Brown Advisory this season and the Gold Cup next. He has future Gold Cup winner stamped all over him and winning trainer Willie Mullins said that he’s left plenty to work on from that easy Navan success.
How do you see this year’s Betfair Chase?
I think in its current guise it’s going to attract the dour stayers and Haiti Couleurs falls into that category. There are just the seven entries with the market headed by last year’s runner-up Grey Dawning who is 11/8 with Sky Bet.
I’m much more attracted by the 100/30 for Rebecca Curtis’ National Hunt Chase and Irish Grand National winner, as he’ll thrive over the 3 miles 1 ½ furlong trip at Haydock. He made a winning return over hurdles at Newbury and that should have put him right for this.
Grey Dawning is sure to be fully tuned up and trainer Dan Skelton is enjoying a great time of things currently. It’s brave to take him on but it’s purely from a price perspective. The race seemed to bottom Grey Dawning last year and whilst he went on to win another race and ran well at Aintree, this race takes some getting and I think that’s right up the selection’s street even though he has plenty to find on ratings.
It looks a potentially stellar renewal of the 1965 Ascot Chase – what are your early thoughts?
Well, I’m rather overexcited to be seeing Il Est Francais for the first time in the flesh and can’t wait to see how he has adapted to his new training regime in the UK. It’s been well reported that he has had issues with bursting blood vessels in the past and that’s always going to niggle in the back of your mind, but when he’s on song he looks incredible. He just ran out of steam in last year’s King George so this 2 miles 5 furlongs should be his 'goldilocks trip'.
He takes on an Ascot specialist in Pic D’Orhy with the Paul Nicholls trained chaser aiming at a hattrick of wins in this race. He’s a 10-year-old now and although he looked as good as ever in the early part of the year, he could be vulnerable to a new, younger rival. He’s 5/2 second favourite for this behind Il Est Francais at 2/1.
The final field hasn’t been assembled yet and there are other interesting horses in the race but with multiple entries it’s hard to guess who is going where.
What other horse or horses are on your weekend radar right now?
Speaking of those with multiple entries, Jango Baie and The Jukebox Man are two such horses. They will attract plenty of attention if they end up at either Ascot or Haydock.
It’s exciting to hear that Wodhooh is heading to Berkshire for the Ascot Hurdle. Not such welcome news for her rivals but Gordon Elliott is keen to send her to Ascot to make her seasonal return. She kept progressing last season with wins in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival before her first defeat over hurdles at Aintree, which was no disgrace considering she was only beaten by Lossiemouth in a Grade 1.
The Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Saturday is another race on my radar with some very exciting horses amongst the entries. Willie Mullins has multiple entries including Lossiemouth and Anzadam and there are horses from other stables who are sure to make an impact in the championship races later in the season.
Then the John Durkan at Punchestown on Sunday is another must watch, with the likes of Fact To File, Gaelic Warrior, Fastorslow and Inothewayurthinkin in the race.
