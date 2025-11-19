Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of Betfair Chase at Haydock and 1965 Chase at Ascot

There was plenty to choose from, but I’ve finally plumped for the headline horse, Final Demand . As chase debuts go, you couldn’t have asked for more.

His jumping was assured, he was accurate, he has bags of scope (an ability to jump large fences easily) and he looked straightforward. Paul Townend gave him a great view of his fences and whilst they didn’t break any land speed records, Wingmen kept him honest, and Final Demand took it all in his impressive stride.

He looks an absolute natural over fences and is now well clear at the head of the betting for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival as Sky Bet’s 6/4 favourite. To put that into context, his nearest market rival is 14/1.

More interesting than the 6/4 is the 16/1 available with the firm for him to win the Brown Advisory this season and the Gold Cup next. He has future Gold Cup winner stamped all over him and winning trainer Willie Mullins said that he’s left plenty to work on from that easy Navan success.

How do you see this year’s Betfair Chase?

I think in its current guise it’s going to attract the dour stayers and Haiti Couleurs falls into that category. There are just the seven entries with the market headed by last year’s runner-up Grey Dawning who is 11/8 with Sky Bet.

I’m much more attracted by the 100/30 for Rebecca Curtis’ National Hunt Chase and Irish Grand National winner, as he’ll thrive over the 3 miles 1 ½ furlong trip at Haydock. He made a winning return over hurdles at Newbury and that should have put him right for this.

Grey Dawning is sure to be fully tuned up and trainer Dan Skelton is enjoying a great time of things currently. It’s brave to take him on but it’s purely from a price perspective. The race seemed to bottom Grey Dawning last year and whilst he went on to win another race and ran well at Aintree, this race takes some getting and I think that’s right up the selection’s street even though he has plenty to find on ratings.