I say unpredictable, but that’s not entirely true.

A vocal group of protestors had stated their intention to disrupt the race, and true to their word, they had a pretty good go.

They didn’t succeed in stopping the contest, but they did damage, which may have contributed to the early incidents in the race, one of which tragically resulted in the death of Sandy Thomson’s wonderful chaser, Hill Sixteen.

It’s fair to say the race was hard to watch, even for long standing racing professionals like me.

I am lucky to work with some of the best in the business and was picking the brains of Grand National-winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald when we worked together this week.

Interestingly, Mick, Sir AP McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Barry Geraghty were tasked with talking with this year’s jockeys before the race. They discussed what was expected of them with each former rider allocated a quarter of the field each.

They did a thorough presentation to those jockeys with no stone unturned. Despite that, there was plenty of congestion on the inside which may have resulted in so many riders being unseated.

Interestingly, of the 39 starters, only four of those horses actually fell.

Many changes have been made to the National in the last decade or so, with great success, and the Aintree executive won’t be sitting on their hands between now and next April, as they continue to make the race as safe as possible.

One comment that stuck with me after interviewing the brilliant Sir Mark Prescott a couple of years ago was that we should be very cautious about ignoring the vocal minority, because they become the vocal majority.

We have work to do to educate and inform people who are looking from the outside in, and we are all responsible for playing our part.

On a positive note, it was wonderful to see Corach Rambler win so well for trainer Lucinda Russell and partner Peter Scudamore. He ate up those fences and along with Mister Coffey was a joy to watch.

It was a fairy story for winning rider Derek Fox too, who returned from a shoulder injury to ride this lad.

Let’s hope the chaos of last week doesn’t spill over in Scotland as we head north of the border to Ayr for the Coral Scottish Grand National on Saturday.

There’s been support in the week for the Jonjo O’Neill trained Monbeg Genius, who at the time of writing is 4/1 joint favourite with last year’s runner-up Kitty’s Light.

Monbeg Genius came up against Corach Rambler on his fifth start over fences in Cheltenham’s Ultima Handicap Chase and will race off a 5lbs higher mark after that 2 1/4 lengths third place. It has been a wetter than usual spring, but any suggestion of good ground wouldn’t be in his favour.

Kitty’s Light comes here off the back of a win at Newcastle in the Eider Chase where he was given an outstanding ride by Jack Tudor. He is 3lbs lower in the weights than he was for this last year but at 4/1 I’m happy to overlook him.

Lucinda Russell has a strong chance of landing the Aintree/Ayr double as she runs lightly weighted YOUR OWN STORY, who comes into the race with solid efforts in staying handicaps and has just had seven starts over fences.

There is more to come from this seven-year-old, and he has a very attractive profile. I’m a big fan and at 8/1 he appeals.

The stable also have 2021 winner Mighty Thunder in the race and he is 20/1 to repeat the performance off a 19lbs lower handicap mark. His handicap mark has been in freefall since that win, and he has to recapture the sparkle that saw him beat Dingo Dollar two years ago.

There wouldn’t be many objections to a Sandy Thomson win, and he has Empire Steel and Flower of Scotland towards the top of the market. Empire Steel is 14/1 after his win at Kelso beating Le Milos and The Shunter. He comes here fresher than some having given Cheltenham a miss.

Flower Of Scotland is slightly shorter at 12s and she is a proven stayer who had a spin over hurdles in preparation for this.

Drying ground would be in the favour of FLASH COLLONGES, and trainer Paul Nicholls has a good record in this race, winning it first in 1997 and twice since. He’s 20/1.

There are Irish raiders with strong claims too including the Gordon Elliott trained Gevrey who is a 16/1 shot. He has plenty of experience over fences but is still just seven years old and ran a cracker in the Irish National on Easter Monday. It remains to be seen if this comes a bit quick though.

It’s a tough one to call but I’d like Your Own Story and Flash Collonges on my team to finish in the places.

Also at Ayr, I’m hoping that Lorna Fowler can win the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle with Colonel Mustard. He has been nudged up the handicap for his runner-up spot in the Morebattle Hurdle, but I tipped him up that day and hope he can get an overdue big race win to his name.

He’s 6/1 to do so and I may be letting my head rule my heart, but he’s a talented horse who is capable of carrying his big weight.