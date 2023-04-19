The dust has settled on another controversial Grand National, after the world’s most famous horserace made national headlines again, after another renewal that resulted in unpredictable drama.
I say unpredictable, but that’s not entirely true.
A vocal group of protestors had stated their intention to disrupt the race, and true to their word, they had a pretty good go.
They didn’t succeed in stopping the contest, but they did damage, which may have contributed to the early incidents in the race, one of which tragically resulted in the death of Sandy Thomson’s wonderful chaser, Hill Sixteen.
It’s fair to say the race was hard to watch, even for long standing racing professionals like me.
I am lucky to work with some of the best in the business and was picking the brains of Grand National-winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald when we worked together this week.
Interestingly, Mick, Sir AP McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Barry Geraghty were tasked with talking with this year’s jockeys before the race. They discussed what was expected of them with each former rider allocated a quarter of the field each.
They did a thorough presentation to those jockeys with no stone unturned. Despite that, there was plenty of congestion on the inside which may have resulted in so many riders being unseated.
Interestingly, of the 39 starters, only four of those horses actually fell.
Many changes have been made to the National in the last decade or so, with great success, and the Aintree executive won’t be sitting on their hands between now and next April, as they continue to make the race as safe as possible.
One comment that stuck with me after interviewing the brilliant Sir Mark Prescott a couple of years ago was that we should be very cautious about ignoring the vocal minority, because they become the vocal majority.
We have work to do to educate and inform people who are looking from the outside in, and we are all responsible for playing our part.
On a positive note, it was wonderful to see Corach Rambler win so well for trainer Lucinda Russell and partner Peter Scudamore. He ate up those fences and along with Mister Coffey was a joy to watch.
It was a fairy story for winning rider Derek Fox too, who returned from a shoulder injury to ride this lad.
Let’s hope the chaos of last week doesn’t spill over in Scotland as we head north of the border to Ayr for the Coral Scottish Grand National on Saturday.
There’s been support in the week for the Jonjo O’Neill trained Monbeg Genius, who at the time of writing is 4/1 joint favourite with last year’s runner-up Kitty’s Light.
Monbeg Genius came up against Corach Rambler on his fifth start over fences in Cheltenham’s Ultima Handicap Chase and will race off a 5lbs higher mark after that 2 1/4 lengths third place. It has been a wetter than usual spring, but any suggestion of good ground wouldn’t be in his favour.
Kitty’s Light comes here off the back of a win at Newcastle in the Eider Chase where he was given an outstanding ride by Jack Tudor. He is 3lbs lower in the weights than he was for this last year but at 4/1 I’m happy to overlook him.
Lucinda Russell has a strong chance of landing the Aintree/Ayr double as she runs lightly weighted YOUR OWN STORY, who comes into the race with solid efforts in staying handicaps and has just had seven starts over fences.
There is more to come from this seven-year-old, and he has a very attractive profile. I’m a big fan and at 8/1 he appeals.
The stable also have 2021 winner Mighty Thunder in the race and he is 20/1 to repeat the performance off a 19lbs lower handicap mark. His handicap mark has been in freefall since that win, and he has to recapture the sparkle that saw him beat Dingo Dollar two years ago.
There wouldn’t be many objections to a Sandy Thomson win, and he has Empire Steel and Flower of Scotland towards the top of the market. Empire Steel is 14/1 after his win at Kelso beating Le Milos and The Shunter. He comes here fresher than some having given Cheltenham a miss.
Flower Of Scotland is slightly shorter at 12s and she is a proven stayer who had a spin over hurdles in preparation for this.
Drying ground would be in the favour of FLASH COLLONGES, and trainer Paul Nicholls has a good record in this race, winning it first in 1997 and twice since. He’s 20/1.
There are Irish raiders with strong claims too including the Gordon Elliott trained Gevrey who is a 16/1 shot. He has plenty of experience over fences but is still just seven years old and ran a cracker in the Irish National on Easter Monday. It remains to be seen if this comes a bit quick though.
It’s a tough one to call but I’d like Your Own Story and Flash Collonges on my team to finish in the places.
Also at Ayr, I’m hoping that Lorna Fowler can win the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle with Colonel Mustard. He has been nudged up the handicap for his runner-up spot in the Morebattle Hurdle, but I tipped him up that day and hope he can get an overdue big race win to his name.
He’s 6/1 to do so and I may be letting my head rule my heart, but he’s a talented horse who is capable of carrying his big weight.
The codes are truly colliding this weekend with the Watership Down Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes the feature at Newbury on Saturday.
It should provide us with the opportunity to see leading British 2000 Guineas hope Chaldean. He is Sky Bet’s 4/6 favourite for this race, and he’s 5/1 second favourite at the time of writing for next month’s colts' Classic.
The magnificent Auguste Rodin is 3/1 favourite for the Newmarket race and his trainer Aidan O’Brien has already been talking about his colt as a potential Triple Crown contender.
You’d like to see Chaldean win on Saturday with some authority. He hasn’t captured my imagination as much as Auguste Rodin, so in order to impress me, he’d have to be pretty flashy here, and that might not be his style.
Elsewhere in the field, soft conditions won’t bother Simon and Ed Crisford's Knight, who returns to the scene of his course and distance triumph in last autumn’s Horris Hill. He must step up to beat the favourite and it will be interesting to see how he has matured over the winter.
Sticking with the flat racing theme, I have compiled a list of five horses to follow this campaign, with the season cranking up this week.
Last seen finishing second (third past the post) to Eldar Eldarov in the St Leger on ground that would have been soft enough for him. Looks the type of colt who can mix it at the highest level over middle distances with another winter on his back.
Made a good impression when winning on debut at Southwell in December despite being as green as grass on the way to post. She has a lovely middle-distance pedigree (her dam is a half-sister to Teofilo) and she should progress nicely with that win under her belt.
You may be rubbing your eyes when you see Andrew Balding’s name next to this colt, but he has been switched from Roger Varian’s yard ahead of his 4yo season. We haven’t seen him since he finished fourth in last year’s 2000 Guineas after a handful of setbacks and is still hugely unexposed. Being by stallion Olden Times, the extra time won’t have done him any harm, and Balding is sure to place him to good effect once they get going with him.
And for those of you that are interested in this sort of thing, his name is pronounced Eden (as in the garden of) and he’s named after a village in Northamptonshire.
Richard Hannon was keen on this horse last season, but things didn’t really fall into place for him. As a 4yo sprinter I’d hope we get to see what his trainer must see in the mornings and there should be plenty of opportunities for him in that division. He was gelded over the winter and ran with credit on heavy ground at Doncaster on his reappearance. He is declared to run in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday where he’ll face Creative Force, but I hope he runs a big race.
By the time you’re reading this he may already have run in the Newmarket novice stakes (Thursday) won last year by New London. I’m hoping he will acquit himself well and have progressed from his debut run at Lingfield in March. He’s certain to appreciate the step up to this mile and a quarter trip and there should be some nice races to win with him this season.
