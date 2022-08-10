Alex Hammond looks ahead to the key weekend action and recommends keeping a close eye on Mark's Choice, whichever race he ends up in.

I’ve just turned my laptop on, and it has kindly reminded me we are in the middle of a heatwave. I’m fully aware of that, as is my garden, and if a hosepipe ban is introduced in my area, I won’t have to think about swinging kettlebells around as I’ll be lugging watering cans around to keep the important plants alive. Imagine running a racecourse or maintaining gallops? It’s presenting challenges to everyone in the industry, making my gardening dilemmas pale into insignificance. Other than being a wilting flower myself in this heat, it’s been a fun week. The Racing League got under way at Doncaster and the Shergar Cup provided its usual razzmatazz on Saturday. Both events have allowed participants to showcase their talents in a competitive environment, and Jo Mason is a jockey that has been able to demonstrate her skills to a wider audience.

She chatted to us on Sky Sports Racing at Doncaster and her enthusiasm and engaging personality shone through. It was her riding that made her stand out at Ascot with a winner for the Ladies team on the William Haggas-trained Amanzoe. Make no mistake, this was a high-pressure mount for the former amateur rider, turned professional jockey. Her first ride for Haggas, on a well-fancied favourite, in a valuable contest, and she was pretty cool against a world-class field. The unique nature of this event gives jockeys the opportunity to ride for stables that wouldn’t usually be on their radar, and in the past has resulted in working relationships being formed. At a time when racing is coming under increasing pressure and there is considerable dissatisfaction about numerous issues, it’s refreshing to encounter the effervescent personality of Mason and see her hold her own on a world class stage.

I’m hoping temperatures are a touch cooler in Yorkshire as I’m off to Ripon on Saturday for the William Hill Great St Wilfrid, one of the big betting races of the weekend. There’s a good chance Mason will be in action at the garden racecourse, a track she boasts a 20% strike rate at, so keep your eyes peeled at declaration time. There is a good entry for the six-furlong handicap with Blackrod one of the protagonists, the four-year-old will make his first start for Middleham trainer Ed Bethell if committed to the race on Thursday morning. He’s an exciting addition to the yard, and the pressure is on Bethell to realise this horse’s considerable potential. Sky Bet have installed him as 8/1 joint-favourite to win for his new handler and he’ll be top of my shortlist. He was declared to run in the July Cup but didn’t run due to the ground and despite being a huge price before his withdrawal, I thought he could run well in that Group 1. That's the esteem his connections hold him in, so this handicap should be well within his compass. I'm a big fan of this horse, he's still relatively lightly raced, and I think he’ll go on to bigger things in the future.