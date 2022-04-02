Time to dig out another phrase from the past which my Mum reminded me of this week. Ne’er cast a clout till May be out; it will see you well. Time to dig out the big coat again.

Last week we were all digging the shorts and flip flops out, and this week it’s turned arctic again. It was wonderful to be at Doncaster in warm sunshine and whilst I was up there, I also learned that the term “Sunny Donny” was coined by the late Sir Terry Wogan. You never stop learning. Well Sir Terry got it right on this occasion and it was glorious.

That’s not to say I’m not enjoying it, quite the opposite in fact. Spring is my favourite time of year. The garden is starting to come to life and there is warmth in the sun. The flat season is quite linear with the season when you think of it.

We haven’t quite signed off the jumps season, in fact we have two Nationals still to enjoy, and the flat season is shuffling over the start line in stages.

More on those Nationals then, well one of them at least, Saturday’s Coral Scottish Grand National. One thing we are often guaranteed at Ayr in April for this marathon handicap chase is decent ground and the surface is just on the easy side of good for this four-miler.

Christian Williams is making a habit of winning these staying handicap chases and he has the first two in the market with Kitty’s Light Sky Bet's 6/1 favourite and Win My Wings 13/2 next best.

If ever a horse deserved to win a big one, it's Kitty’s Light.

He was unlucky not to win the bet365 Gold Cup last spring and has been knocking on the door ever since. He had to settle for second behind stablemate Cap Du Nord at Kempton in February and it’s another of his travelling companions he has most to fear from in Win My Wings.

Whilst Kitty’s Light enters new territory over this four-mile trip, Win My Wings has already proven her stamina when winning the Eider at Newcastle last time out. She was raised 8lbs in the weights for that win, but her trainer has shrewdly booked Irish amateur Rob James who claims 7lb of those pounds off. He’s certainly up to the task having won the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham festival a couple of seasons ago.

Speaking of Irish visitors and horses trained in the Emerald Isle are always to be respected.

Pat Fahey sends 8/1 third-favourite Stormy Judge over for the race. He’s unexposed having just had six starts over fences and steps into unknown territory over this trip. That shouldn’t be an issue though as he’s a full brother to Mister Fogpatches who won over 3m 7f for this stable and was third in the Scottish National last season.

So, plenty to recommend his younger brother who bids to go two better. Whilst he has many of the right credentials for the race, the good ground wouldn’t necessarily be ideal, but despite that I’d be keen to keep him on side. The trainer also sends over 14/1 shot History Of Fashion.

So, strong claims for horses trained in Wales and Ireland but a Scottish winner would be hugely popular and Iain Jardine saddles 17/2 shot Cool Mix (fifth last year and now 6lbs lower in the weights) and Sandy Thomson is responsible for another of the protagonists in last year’s four The Ferry Master who is a 9/1 chance and is now 5lbs lower in the weights and has had a wind op. Lots to like there.

Alan King saddled the winner in 2013 so knows what it takes to lift the prize and sends two to this race including Major Dundee. He carries the colours of the late Trevor Hemmings whose silks were carried to success in 2016 and 2017 by Vicente. Major Dundee is unexposed and hard to assess on his first start beyond three miles.

Dan and Harry Skelton team up with Ashtown Lad who is the same price as Major Dundee at 10/1, and like that horse is also a novice. He’s a late maturing type who should come into his own over marathon trips.

The Wolf represents trainer Olly Murphy and he’s 14/1 with Sky Bet. He seemed to stay the trip well when trying it for the first time at Musselburgh in February on his last start and good ground won’t be a problem either.

You may remember that FANTASTIKAS had an exciting tussle to win a race on Winter Million Weekend at Lingfield back in January and was subsequently seventh in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival last month. The Lingfield win came in extreme conditions, but he’s effective on better ground too and with just five races over fences under his belt there should be more to come.

He tries this trip for the first time. His trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies has his team in tip top form with a 30% strike rate and at 12/1 he could offer each-way value with Sky Bet paying seven places.