Alex Hammond racing blog | Sky Bet Ebor Festival preview and tips

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond marks your card for all four days of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York.

Right, this week is all about York and the Sky Bet Ebor Festival. There’s so much to get stuck into, so without further ado, these are horses and races that I’m looking forward to across the four days. WEDNESDAY The Juddmonte International is the feature on day one and what a puzzle that has been in the run up to the meeting with a will they, won’t they scenario about who will run in this mile and a quarter Group 1. It looks a corking contest with Aidan O’Brien represented by Eclipse winner Delacroix, who locks horns once again with Ombudsman. Of the duo I think Delacroix can confirm those placings after a messy race at Sandown and the fact that the three-year-old weight for age allowance is even more of an advantage as the season rolls on and the Classic generation mature further, catching up with their elders. See The Fire is a daughter of Arabian Queen, who shocked everyone bar trainer David Elsworth in winning this race ten years ago, and has also proved to be a smart broodmare. See The Fire returns to the scene of her runaway Middleton Stakes victory over course and distance back in May and can’t be ruled out. Daryz is the unbeaten French-trained colt who represents Francis-Henri Graffard and the Aga Khan Studs, and his potential is there to see for a stable that are making a habit of sending the right horses over for these top quality races. However, we have made a habit of underestimating the Japanese challengers and they have a good one here in Danon Decile. He beat Calandagan in the Sheema Classic in Dubai earlier this year, with Rebel’s Romance back in fourth, and that form stacks up. He’s 9/2 with Sky Bet and I hope that turns out to be a bit of value. Elsewhere on day one, and speaking of potential value, I wonder if it’s worth taking on hotpot Lambourn in the Great Voltigeur. The dual Derby winner is odds-on favourite for this drop in class and on official ratings his rivals have plenty to find - and Lambourn has three teammates for protection - but Pride Of Arras seems too big at 9/1 here for a stable that have returned to more consistent form of late. He showed his liking for this track when hacking up in the Dante back in May and has been gelded since two below par showings in the Derby and Irish Derby. Italy is a colt I’ve kept an eye on after his winning debut at Leopardstown in May and whilst he was beaten subsequently, he’s a colt that will improve with time. Whether this is enough time remains to be seen but he’s my pick in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes at 2.25pm. He’s 15/8 second favourite. The Fillies’ Heritage Handicap looks red hot, but I think conditions will suit Fluorescence here for trainer Ed Bethell. She’s a progressive three-year-old who comes here in good form and has the assistance of Callum Rodriguez in the saddle. She’s a 9/1 shot.

THURSDAY Moving on to Thursday where the feature is the Yorkshire Oaks. Minnie Hauk is hot favourite for this and should take all the beating. Remmooz is one I’m keeping an eye on in the Clipper Handicap at 3.00. Owen Burrows is a trainer I’ve a great deal of respect for and this horse has now won three of his four starts having made his racecourse debut in April. He looks like the potential group horse in a handicap and the step up to a mile has been a positive move for him. There’s a battle for royal honours in the Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes with both Rainbows Edge and Aeolian entered for HM The King and HM The Queen in the mile and a half listed contest. William Haggas does a decent job in targeting this meeting, so I’ll side with Aeolian for the in form trainer here. As a three-year-old she gets 8lb from her elders and her prominent racing style will be no barrier at this track. The good to firm ground will be a step into the unknown but she holds a group 1 entry and must be well regarded.

FRIDAY Friday is Coolmore Nunthorpe day, and the Group 1 takes centre stage at 3.35. It was a bold move by trainer Ger Lyons to put juvenile Lady Iman in the race, but two-year-old’s have prevailed and gone close in this before thanks to the generous weight allowance and she will be bidding to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Lyric Fantasy and Kingsgate Native in winning this at two, and more recently The Platinum Queen who finished 2nd three years ago. Lyons has snapped up the services of Joe Fanning who knows this track like the back of his hand. Mgheera has a horrible habit of taking a bit of time to crank into top gear when she jumps from the stalls but she mightily fast after that and I’d be happy enough to have her on my Nunthorpe team at the 10/1 she is with Sky Bet at the time of writing. That could be some each-way value for Ed Walker’s filly. Earlier in the afternoon the Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup is the prize for the stayers and on all known form Trawlerman is the one to beat. He was impressive in the Gold Cup at Ascot last time out, and I can’t see Illinois turning that around even on the revised terms. Trawlerman famously won the Ebor at this meeting under an enterprising ride from Frankie Dettori, and I think he can bag another big race at this meeting. He’s 11/10 favourite. Of the handicaps I’m interested in the opening Sky Bet Handicap over a mile and a half. Defiance caught the eye staying on well over a mile and a quarter at Goodwood last time out and his trainer Roger Varian has targeted this race successfully in the past. He was highly tried as a three-year-old and is still unexposed in handicaps. He’s a 6/1 shot.

