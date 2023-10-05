Alex Hammond racing blog | Ascot fancies: Diamonds and Pearles

Just when you think the Flat season is starting to wind down, we bring you Ace Impact. The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained colt was breathtaking in winning Europe’s most prestigious middle distance Group 1, and we can but hope that we get to see him on a racecourse again. We won’t see Arc runner-up Westover sadly as he sustained an injury in defeat and will now be retired to stud. That’s a shame, because another season may just have consolidated a strong position at stud for him. As a son of Frankel, he’s sure to be popular regardless.

It wasn’t just about the sensational Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner last weekend, as we witnessed a brilliantly bold ride from Hollie Doyle on Trueshan in the Prix du Cadran, which sets him up superbly for another tilt at the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day in two weeks; a race he has won three times already. The presence of Kyprios (5/4 favourite with Sky Bet) makes him attractive ante post at 5/2 providing this late blast of summer doesn’t hang around for another couple of weeks. Mind you, in that sort of form he may well go on a quicker surface once more in the unlikely event those underfoot conditions prevail.

There were many more wonderful moments at ParisLongchamp from the likes of Rosallion (now 10/1 for the 2000 Guineas), and Opera Singer, who is 6/1 clear favourite for the 1000 Guineas next year. Let’s not forget Highfield Princess who overcame a difficult draw to win her first Group 1 of the year in the Abbaye.

So, jump racing fans, there’s a little wait still until we switch codes mentally, with another Group 1 weekend to come. The Group 1 comes from Newmarket where the Virgin Bet Sun Chariot is their most prestigious contest. Frankie Dettori may have drawn a blank at ParisLongchamp, but he gets the leg up on Inspiral in this mile race. It’s surprising that Frankie has only won this race once before; back in 1992 on Red Slippers for Luca Cumani. Frankie only needs one more win to reach 500 victories at HQ and it’s possible he may already have reached it by the time he gets on Inspiral thanks to Queen Emma in the British EBF 40th Anniversary Premier Fillies’ Handicap at 2.40pm. Back to Inspiral though and a reproduction of her win in the Jacques le Marois at Deauville last time out will make her incredibly hard to beat. She can chuck in a rare shocker, but she’s had time to get over her Deauville run, and the dry spell we are enjoying will have kept the ground within her range. She’s understandably even-money favourite with Sky Bet.