The traditional start to the racing year should feel relatively normal with a big crowd expected at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

Having been at Chepstow on Coral Welsh Grand National day with just a handful of owners, trainers, and essential staff I can report it felt like we were back in the dark days of full lockdown. It was sad for the racecourse to be back behind closed doors on their biggest day of the year and the winner of the big race, Iwilldoit, certainly deserved to receive the big Welsh welcome that ordinarily would welcome back one of their own into the winner’s enclosure. That wasn’t to be sadly, but I’m sure it didn’t detract from trainer Sam Thomas’ enjoyment of his most prestigious winner to date. The racegoers at Cheltenham have plenty to look forward to with a quality card in prospect.



The Paddy Power Novices’ Chase (the Dipper to most of us) has attracted a field of nice chasing prospects. L’Homme Presse is Sky Bet’s 7/4 favourite, and deservedly so having won convincingly at Ascot last time out. I was keen on him at Ascot as he looked the most progressive horse in that Graduation Chase and that proved to be the case. However, as Sky Bet are offering money back as cash if you are second or third, I may abandon him here.

The Glancing Queen has made a really favourable impression since going chasing and is now two from two over the larger obstacles. She’s a smart mare and the 7lbs allowance for her sex in this event makes her an attractive betting proposition. She has unusually taken part in two Champion Bumpers at the Cheltenham festival, running with credit in both. The first saw her finish closest with a 7 ¼ length fifth behind Envoi Allen and the following season she was beaten 23 lengths into eighth behind Ferny Hollow having met trouble in running. So, in receipt of weight in this and at 100/30 with Sky Bet, I’m going to take a chance on her to win this prestigious novices’ chase. Whilst I’m taking on Venetia Williams’ L’Homme Presse in the Dipper, I think she has strong claims of winning the Grade 3 Paddy Power New Year’s Day Handicap Chase for the second time in three years. Aso justified favouritism two years ago for the Herefordshire based trainer and Funambule Sivola will be aiming to emulate that (6/1). I fancied him to win the Fitzdares Peterborough Chase last time and he ran well but had to settle for second behind First Flow. On his final start last season he was second to Shishkin in the Maghull Novices’ Chase at Aintree. Whilst he was put firmly in his place by Nicky Henderson’s star, he was best of the rest and is a progressive young chaser.

Incidentally if all 16 horses that have been declared stand their ground, Sky Bet will pay 6 places instead of 4. In which case I’d be interested to see how Riders Onthe Storm gets on for new trainer Richard Hobson. He showed up well on his stable debut at Aintree last month and this quirky individual certainly has the ability to run well here. He won the Grade 1 Ascot Chase in February 2020 (when he had a rating of 162) his run last month back in a handicap off a reduced mark of 147 was good and a reproduction would see him go close here off the same rating. He’s an 11/1 shot. Later in the afternoon, I hope the Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle can go the way of Brewin’upastorm (11/8 favourite with Sky Bet). I’ve always been a fan of this horse and was gutted to see him make the shuddering mistake that resulted in his rider being unseated in the 2020 Arkle Trophy, a mistake that shook his confidence deeply.

After two subsequent last places over fences, his trainer Olly Murphy took the sensible decision to revert to hurdles, a smart move that has since seen the horse show the sparkle that made him such an exciting prospect a couple of seasons ago. He returned this season at Aintree in November having undergone a wind operation in the summer and goodness me he was impressive. The Relkeel looks tailor made for him over the intermediate trip of 2 ½ miles and his confidence is high thanks to that Aintree romp. His main market rival is the winner of this Grade 2 last year, McFabulous, but he was beaten by Brewin’ in the National Spirit at Fontwell back in February and I’m hoping the same happens again here. I’m off to Plumpton on Sunday for the Sky Sports Racing Sussex National. It looks as competitive as ever. The last two winners of this staying chase are back again with 2020 winner Christmas In April taking aim off an 11lbs higher rating and Seaston Spirit now 3lbs lower than when successful last January owing to four disappointing runs since his victory.