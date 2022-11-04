I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never been to a Breeders’ Cup; in fact, I’ve never been racing in America!

That glaring omission must be corrected before long, so maybe I should start planning a tip to California for next year’s bonanza at Santa Anita? This year the world championships (as they’ve been dubbed in America) take place at Keeneland in Kentucky, the home of the thoroughbred in the States. The climate is more akin to conditions the European runners are used to, so no acclimatisation required, and the raiding party looks strong. Hopefully, by the time the main event starts on Saturday there will have been at least one winner from overseas. I’m a fan of Silver Knott in the Juvenile Turf but the market tells me I’m not alone. His trainer Charlie Appleby has an extraordinary record at this fixture already and saddled three winners last year at Del Mar. It’s unfortunate that The Platinum Queen has been drawn widest of all in the Juvenile Turf Sprint because she’d have been a British banker for me given a kinder draw. However, if you think she can overcome that, Sky Bet have boosted the price for the pair of them to win and that’s available at 10/1 (at the time of writing). Click here for latest Breeders' Cup specials Onto Saturday then and as much as I’d love to see Highfield Princess win the Turf Sprint, it may be difficult to beat the pure speed of Golden Pal. However, at 11/1 with Sky Bet, I think the favourite’s barn mate, CAMPANELLE, is worth an each-way play. They are paying four places and this filly is being reunited with Frankie Dettori who knows her well.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see Hollie Doyle and Nashwa win the Filly and Mare Turf? They are 6/4 to do so, but more attractive to me at the prices is ABOVE THE CURVE at 5/1 for Joseph O’Brien, who has booked US star John Velazquez to ride. The pair have teamed up in the past for top level Stateside success and this filly hasn’t had a hard season having had a mid-summer break. All the chat before the Sprint has been about Jackie’s Warrior who can be forgiven his defeat last time out as that was over seven furlongs. The drop back to six will obviously suit and his heavy defeat in this race last year was put down to a bone chip in his knee. He’s done little wrong since and is 4/5 favourite to gain compensation. The bet here maybe JACKIE'S WARRIOR to win with KIMARI in second, with the race winning distance to be two-lengths or more. That’s available with Sky Bet at 7/1. The Mile has occasionally thrown up a surprise. Who can forget Order Of Australia winning here at 40/1 two years ago? I’m a big fan of KINROSS but was despairing slightly when I saw that he had been drawn in 13. However, I’ve been really impressed by him this year and hope he can win again back up to a mile. He’s incredibly versatile and has become the finished article this year. He’s 100/30 to do so. DREAMLOPER can’t be ruled out after she beat Order Of Australia in France last time out. At 6/1 and with a good draw, she may appeal more. Charlie Appleby has a strong hand in the Turf with 2/1 favourite Nations Pride and 7/2 second-fav Rebel’s Romance. William Buick has picked the favourite who has already won plenty of dollars on his travels this season, but James Doyle has been the super-sub on many an occasion and he’ll be hoping the dual German group 1 winner has the edge. So, the even-money on offer for Godolphin to win with either, may float your boat.

Now, are you ready for take-off? You’ll need to have your seatbelts securely fastened for Flightline in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. The highest-rated horse in the world has looked like a complete monster in his career so far and it will be hugely disappointing if he’s beaten. He seems to be able to do what other horses cannot. His gallop is relentless and whilst I wasn’t struck by his walk in videos I’ve seen on social media this week, there’s nothing wrong with his gallop, and it would be the perfect end to the meeting if he could annihilate the opposition.

Closer to home I’ll be covering the racing from Doncaster on Sky Sports Racing before being glued to the box for the rest of the evening. The BetGoodwin November Handicap signals the end of the turf season on the flat and it looks as competitive as ever. Israr won over course and distance in impressive fashion a couple of weeks ago and I don’t think a rise of 7lbs is unfair. It’s hard to leave the John and Thady Gosden trained, Shadwell owned, colt off the shortlist. He’s bred to be classy being out of an Oaks and King George winner in Taghrooda and he looked a quality animal when we saw him at Doncaster. He’s Sky Bet’s 11/4 favourite. Jane Chapple-Hyam has that unusual knack of being able to improve horses from other yards, no matter how successful their former trainer. She is now in charge of the training of First Officer who cost 68,000 guineas at the Horses-In-Training Sales at the end of August. This three-year-old had won once for Roger Varian but has already improved on that to win on stable debut before finishing a nose second over ten-furlongs at this track last time out. He enjoys underfoot conditions and won’t mind stepping back up in trip. He’s appealing at 9/1. Metier is interesting reverting to the flat for the first time for three years. He’s been a smart hurdler for Harry Fry when the mud is flying, which is certainly is here, so conditions will suit. He’s also 9/1. Last year’s winner Farhan has a tougher task off an 11lbs higher mark. He makes his first start for Philip Kirby having cost 150,000 guineas at the sales just over a week ago. If he were to win here it would make a small dent in his purchase price. I interviewed trainer George Baker on Sky Sports Racing in the week and it’s hard not to be swept along by Geoge’s positive and sunny outlook. However, he feels CEMHAAN could make up into an Ebor or Melbourne Cup horse in the future.

He’s been kept fresh for this and has had a superb season to date. Conditions shouldn’t faze him and at 11/1 he’s a horse I’m happy to have as my each-way pick.