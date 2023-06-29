Alex Hammond Northumberland Plate tip and Royal Ascot reflections

It’s the toughest week of the year for most of the people working at the meeting, but the best. It’s an incredible honour to be involved with such an iconic event from one of the best seats in the house. The Royal meeting is completely unique, and I find that whatever else is happening in the world over those five days, it completely passes me by. More than ever this year I felt immensely lucky to be involved with the event for our brilliant team at Sky Sports Racing. I hope you enjoyed the coverage too.

There were many special moments over the five days, but a few stood out. I’m still scratching my head at the performance of Shaquille in Friday’s Commonwealth Cup.

How on earth did he win in such good style having almost taken Oisin Murphy’s head off as the stalls opened?! He lost lengths at the start, had the audacity to pull the former champion jockey’s arms out at halfway, and beat Little Big Bear with relative ease. Hats off to Julie Camacho, Steve Brown, and their team for managing his exuberance so well and training him to perfection. It’s exciting to imagine where his journey takes him from here, particularly if they can iron out some of those quirks. It’s vindication for Camacho when she decided to do a U-turn on her decision to retire from training over twenty years ago when she was light on numbers. Husband Steve Brown has a sporting pedigree too and used to manage Pickering Town FC around that same time, and the duo are now a formidable team at their North Yorkshire stables.

As I write I’m hearing the news that Frankie Dettori has lost his appeal against the nine-day ban he was handed for his ride on Saga in the Wolferton at Royal Ascot that will rule him out of the Eclipse and the ride on Emily Upjohn. What a blow.

There are differing views about whether the stewards got that right, and I must sit on the fence as we don’t have access to all the camera angles afforded to the officials. There is also condemnation of his eight day suspension for his use of the whip on Inspiral in the Queen Anne Stakes. He went one over the maximum level of six, and as it was in a high-class race the penalty was doubled. That rules Dettori out of the July Cup, the only Group 1 in Britain to elude him. That rubs salt into the wound, but he broke the rules and as we were watching the race live, it was apparent he had fallen foul of them. He would have ridden Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes 7th Kinross at Newmarket, who will now be a plum spare ride for someone. He’s 7/1 with Sky Bet for the Newmarket contest with Shaquille 9/4 favourite.

Other than that, it was a wonderful week for Frankie, and I was thrilled to see him win three races. The ride he gave Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup was Dettori at his best and he added stardust to an already sparkling meeting. I loved his comment on twitter in response to a post from the trade paper, asking followers to describe Dettori in one word. “Knackered” was his amusing response.

It's hard to narrow down highlights from a week like Royal Ascot, but I must give mention to Hollie Doyle who became the first female rider to win a Group 1 at the fixture, courtesy of her victory on Bradsell in the King’s Stand Stakes. She went home with three winners at the end of the week and subsequently added another record to her outstanding achievements when winning the Carlisle Bell on Mostawaa. That win means she has now ridden a winner at every flat track in Britain. We are incredibly lucky to have her.