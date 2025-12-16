Alex Hammond horse racing blog | Honesty the best Policy at Ascot

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond looks back on Cheltenham before drawing up a shortlist of horses for Ascot this weekend.

What did you make of Glengouly’s shock win in the December Gold Cup? Well, he wasn’t on my shortlist, but Faye Bramley has made a strong start to her training career and has the assistance of AP McCoy whose yard she trains from, so we shouldn’t be too surprised. The horse used to be with Willie Mullins (where he ran in the old Florida Pearl silks) but had lost his way after contesting some high class races. The switch back to front-running tactics did the trick on Saturday, and despite running from out the handicap, he had dropped from a career high mark of 146 to something more workable. All positive signs with the benefit of hindsight. Bramley had one winner from three runners last season (her first with a licence) and is currently on five from twenty six this time round, which is a strike rate of 19% with a level-stakes profit of over £16 to £1. She has already won two Listed chases and the December Gold Cup, so they are pretty impressive stats.

Glengouly and Sean Bowen lead the field home

Was there a horse from the Cheltenham meeting that particularly impressed you with future targets in mind? As trainer Fergal O’Brien closes in on 1000 career winners he has plenty to look forward to with Sixmilebridge who won the two and a half mile novices’ chase on Friday. The horse is now two from two over fences and whilst his jumping needs work he is following in the footsteps of some smart horses that have won this race in the past. It’s an extensive list that includes Exotic Dancer, Don’t Push It, Tidal Bay, Reve de Sivola, My Drogo, and Jango Baie. So, plenty to live up to there but he’ll be stepped up in class next with the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown mentioned in the immediate aftermath of this win. Can Crambo land the Long Walk Hurdle hat-trick this weekend? Let’s stick with Fergal O’Brien because he’ll hope to saddle Crambo to win this race for a third successive year. He’ll need to have stepped forward for his run in the Ascot Hurdle last month when 48 lengths behind Wodhooh, but the trip was on the short side for him and this is his race, so it will be no surprise if he does. There have been some top-class multiple winners of this grade one with Baracouda winning it four times, Big Buck’s landing three consecutive wins in 2009/10/11 and Reve De Sivola picking up where he left off with wins in 2012/13/14. Paisley Park also won three in non-consecutive years, so that’s the level of horse he’s breathing the same air as. He may be an eight year old but age hasn’t been a barrier to success in the past with those horses winning their last Long Walks at the ages of nine, eight, nine and ten. The JP McManus-owned duo of Impose Toi and Honesty Policy head the Sky Bet market as 5/2 joint favourites and I’d be leaning towards the latter on Saturday. This horse is trained in Ireland by Gordon Elliott for whom he was a progressive staying novice hurdler last term. He bagged himself a Grade 1 at Aintree before finishing runner up to Jasmin De Vaux at Punchestown. It appears Elliott feels he’s s Stayers’ Hurdle candidate and he’s currently a tasty 16/1 with Sky Bet for the Cheltenham Festival contest.

Impose Toi: Stayers' Hurdle contender?