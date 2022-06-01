The Sky Sports Racing presenter looks ahead to the Epsom Classics and reflects on the death of Lester Piggott.

The passing of Lester Piggott It’s impossible to chat to you this week without paying tribute to the late, great, Lester Piggott, who died at the weekend aged 86. Lester retired for the final time in 1995, but even if his career had ended before your love of the sport materialised, he will always have been a part of your consciousness. The best stories are always those with peaks and troughs and Lester’s story was one of the best. Personally, my love of racing began when Lester was “in between” riding careers, and his sensational comeback at the Breeders' Cup on Royal Academy just twelve days after returning to the saddle was one of the memories that was imprinted on my impressionable brain as a teenager. Just eighteen months after that victory Lester was to ride his final British classic winner on Rodrigo de Triano in the 2000 Guineas. I’m fortunate enough to say I was there and had a front row seat. It was an “in between” time of life for me too. I had finished my A-levels and had been forced to take a year out as the college course I had applied for had to be deferred for twelve months due to a lack of funding. So, as a racing fan and with a willing mum who had also developed an interest in the sport, we used to go to race meetings together when time allowed, and I wasn’t working in a pub and she wasn’t working in home care. I can honestly say that time was the best education I could have had. So, to the 2nd May 1992 and we made the long journey to Newmarket to witness what was to be the thirtieth British Classic win of Lester’s remarkable career. What a relief that he made that comeback, and we were able to enjoy his extraordinary talent for a few more years. He was truly unique, the like of which we will never see again, and I feel exceptionally fortunate to have been there to witness a small part of it. Thanks for everything Lester.

Lester Piggott - A Sporting Life tribute

Cazoo Derby preview and tips It’s a busy time of year for dedicated followers of flat racing (and fashion) with the Derby and Royal Ascot approaching. Lester won the Derby a record nine times and this year’s race will be run in his memory; a lovely touch from sponsors Cazoo and Epsom racecourse. Aidan O’Brien will equal that number of triumphs if he lands the Classic on Saturday. He left three colts in the race on Monday: Stone Age, Changingoftheguard and Star Of India, with that trio trying to fill a Luxembourg sized hole. Stone Age is the pick of the three for me and you’d imagine for stable jockey, Ryan Moore. I think it’s fair to say he made an inauspicious start to his career with five starts at two resulting in no wins. That’s probably a touch unfair as he was runner-up to El Bodegon in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud on his final start as a juvenile. He is flourishing this season though and looked pretty special when winning the Leopardstown Derby Trial last time out (replay below). He may not have won, but the education he gained at two will stand him in good stead for the challenge that Epsom will throw at him. He's 4/1 second favourite with Sky Bet. Click here to back Stone Age for the Derby with Sky Bet

I’m hoping O’Brien may have most to worry about from his son Donnacha, who at 23 years old is bidding to write his name into the history books as the youngest trainer of a Derby winner. PIZ BADILE will be ridden by Frankie Dettori for the first time, but Dettori has been over to Ireland to get acquainted with this son of Ulysses ahead of the assignment. I like the attitude the colt showed when he had to dig deep to beat Joseph O’Brien’s Buckaroo at Leopardstown in April. The rain that has been falling at Epsom this week shouldn’t be an inconvenience to this lad either. At 9/1 he’s quite tempting.

"It's hard to find too many chinks in his armour" | 2022 Cazoo Derby preview and best bets

Sir Michael Stoute doesn’t have a bad record in the race, with five wins thanks to Shergar, Shahrastani, Kris Kin, North Light and Workforce. Desert Crown has strong claims of making it number six after his impressive display at York in the Dante. The unbeaten colt is a worthy favourite at 13/8. Charlie Appleby has won two of the past four runnings of the Derby and looks to have a strong hand again. £75,000 is short change for the Godolphin team, but it shows they have confidence in Nations Pride because that was the price tag for adding him to the field on Monday. He’ll be the pick of William Buick, but he’s got that call wrong in the past! Appleby also has Lingfield Derby Trial runner-up Walk Of Stars in the race and he will relish the stamina test and won't mind the course configuration either. He doesn’t look to be without his kinks, but the talent is there. Blue Riband Trial winner Nahanni makes up Appleby's squad. Of the protagonists, I’m a fan of Piz Badile and his price appeals more than that of the hot favourite. Click here to back Stone Age for the Derby with Sky Bet

Cazoo Oaks preview and tips Could another piece of history be made at Epsom on Friday? Hollie Doyle is smashing down all the barriers thanks to her phenomenal talent and if she wins on Nashwa the record-breaking rider would be the first female to ride the winner of a British Classic. This is no fairy story though; Nashwa is second only to stablemate Emily Upjohn in the market at 4/1 with Sky Bet and is progressing with each run. Musidora winner Emily Upjohn has been all the rage in the run-up to the meeting, but at even money doesn’t float my boat from a betting point of view, despite her obvious credentials. John and Thady Gosden, who train both market protagonists, can’t rest on their laurels though with Aidan O’Brien looking to saddle a remarkable tenth winner of the fillies Classic at Epsom.

"The way she finished her race suggests she'll thrive over the Oaks trip" | 2022 Cazoo Oaks Preview