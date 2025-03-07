Alex Hammond Cheltenham Festival Tips

Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond provides her 2025 Cheltenham Festival selections.

It’s that time of year that we try to find 28 winners over a four-day stretch for the feast that is the Cheltenham Festival. I’ve had a spin through most of the races in the above quest and hope that some hit the target.

Tuesday MICHAEL O’SULLIVAN SUPREME NOVICES’ HURDLE First off, it was incredibly touching to see sponsors Sky Bet dedicate the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle to the memory of Michael O’Sullivan after his tragic death last month. It’s a race they have supported for over a decade and a race the jockey won in sensational style two years ago aboard Marine Nationale. If any of this year’s jockeys can pull off a ride with the style and panache he did, they can be very proud. So, I'm a big fan of KOPEK DES BORDES here but his price won't necessarily float your boat as 8/11 favourite. However, despite being very keen at the DRF, he did win stylishly. The loose horse could have rattled him, but he powered to victory and looks pure class. I know some shrewdies that fancy last year’s Champion Bumper runner-up ROMEO COOLIO. He could only finish second in the Royal Bond but was back on track in a G1 novice at Leopardstown last time out. At 5/1 he will have his supporters. SALVATOR MUNDI is a very good horse with plenty of speed and joined Willie Mullins with a big reputation after finishing as runner up to Sir Gino in France. I marked him just 6/10 for his win in the Moscow Flyer as he looked a bit numb and ignorant. I think this could be one for the punters with the odds on favourite a star in the making.

Kopek Des Bordes is in splendid isolation

ARKLE NOVICES’ CHASE This is all about MAJBOROUGH for me after he won Irish Arkle at the DRF. He’s only a 5yo and the last 5yo to win an Arkle was Voy Pour Ustedes in 2006, and before that Well Chief 2004. He’s ex-French though and won over hurdles at Auteuil as 3yo, so I’m not worried. He’s 8/15 favourite. L’EAU DU SUD may be 4/4 fences, but he hasn’t impressed as much as the fav. He has the experience edge but may not be as classy. I’m not tempted by the 4/1. ULTIMA HANDICAP CHASE This is my make or break of day one because I’m all in with BROADWAY BOY. He finished second to Kandoo Kid in the Coral Gold Cup having made an error four from home and tipped Sam Twiston-Davies forward in the saddle. Despite that, he recovered well. He didn’t jump fluently at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day and reportedly had his knees medicated after. Both the Old and New course suits so Cheltenham holds no fears, and I don’t think his mark of 150 is too steep. He’s got plenty of class and I hope he can win this handicap. At 10/1 HENRY’S FRIEND may still have room off his mark and could be vying for the lead with Broadway Boy. He ran flat at the Festival last year on his fifth start of the campaign, this is just his fourth and he looks to come here in tip-top form. THE CHANGING MAN won a Reynoldstown that fell apart and that was his first win over fences on 10th start! He’s not for me.

MARES’ HURDLE The best news is that BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD will be running in the Champion, it’s also great news for anyone else trying to win this. LOSSIEMOUTH looks likely to come here rather than the Champion and if she does, she’ll take all the beating, but she’s another short-priced favourite. Pesky seagulls distracting her were given as a possible theory as to why she fell in the Irish Champion Hurdle, and it was great to see her none the worse for that. JADE DE GRUGY’s comeback was delayed due to a setback but she won the Quevega Hurdle at Punchestown on her last run, which is a race Annie Power won in 2016 before her Champion Hurdle win. JULY FLOWER has dotted back and forth over Channel and has some smart form in France. She won at Leopardstown on her return to Ireland in December. KARGESSE is too keen. Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle winner GOLDEN ACE (beat Brighterdaysahead there) may not be a stout stayer at this trip which worries me, but I think she can take a hand. She’s a 5/1 shot.

Lossiemouth showed her class in the Hatton's Grace

CHAMPION HURDLE It’s CONSTITUTION HILL time and he’s head and shoulders the best horse in field. He frightened the life out of us at the last in International Hurdle, but good horses find a leg in that situation, and he remains unbeaten. BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD is a top class mare and has made this more interesting. STATE MAN is the likely pick of Paul Townend if Lossiemouth runs but he hasn’t looked back to his best yet. GOLDEN ACE could be an each-way shout if running here. I suspect this trip suits best, she tough and would be ridden for a place. She’s 40s with Sky Bet. FRED WINTER JUVENILE HANDICAP HURDLE Sky Bet are paying 5 places rather than 4 and as a result I’d like both MURCIA (8/1) and HOT FUSS (now 12/1) on my team. The former is a filly that used to be trained in France by David Cottin and is now with Willie Mullins. She has a rating of 136. She was unlucky not to win at Naas on her 2nd start for this yard. Hot Fuss won a 2m flat handicap at Southwell on Winter Derby day and has some decent hurdling form including finishing runner up to East India Dock on his hurdle debut at Wincanton. Off a mark of 122 he looks dangerous. NH NOVICES’ CHASE NOW IS THE HOUR looks too short, and the ground may not be soft enough. He shot up handicap after his latest 4th. HERAKLES WESTWOOD had a few options, but this was his preferred target. He’s generally a very efficient jumper but was disappointing at Newbury on his latest outing but has been freshened up since. I think he offers some value at 20/1. I see Harry Cobden is jocked up on him in the absence of the suspended James Bowen, which is a great booking. TRANSMISSION has some smart form at this track and has been aimed at this.

Wednesday TURNERS NOVICES’ HURDLE I’m all for THE NEW LION in this and he’s reported to be glowing at home. He won the Challow last time out and had a spin round Huntingdon in February for a trip out. He has so many qualities. He’s rideable, has a great attitude and a huge engine. FINAL DEMAND is also a G1 winner, but the Willie Mullins factor looks to have been considered with his price, as he’s 7/4 joint favourite. I’m happy to take him on. He also has the option of the Albert Bartlett. BROWN ADVISORY NOVICES’ CHASE Even money favourite BALLYBURN can get buzzy which may be a problem over 3m here. So, I’m siding with DANCING CITY who is a stablemate of the fav and appeals at 100/30. He’s proven over 3m, is 2/2 over fences and is tough. Apparently, he’s “as lazy as sin” which is a positive for this contest. He’s a real off road vehicle, so ground conditions may not be ideal, but his temperament is.

Dancing City wins at Punchestown

CORAL CUP Dan Skelton has won this for the past two years with spring loving LANGER DAN and I think he can win it again with BE AWARE. The horse finished 2nd to Burdett Road in the Greatwood and is getting more battle hardened with each run. This has been his long term target. He’s 9/2 fav. At 14/1 BALLYADAM could be one at a bigger price. He has superb festival form having finished 2nd in the Supreme in 2021, 5th in the County Hurdle in 2022, 5th in that same race in 2023 and 2nd in this last year. CROSS COUNTRY HANDICAP CHASE How about MISTER COFFEY to finish placed! He’s 7/1 and is an absolute devil but invariably runs a good race. I like GALVIN at 7/2. He has back class and will enjoy the decent ground. He was 4th in the Grand National and a very good 2nd over hurdles on return in October. He was also 2nd in this to Delta Work in 2023. STUMPTOWN and VANILLIER represent Gavin Cromwell. The former is 3/3 in this sphere and there should be more to come. The latter could be well handicapped. May be a Cromwell 1-2?

Stumptown (centre) winning at Cheltenham

CHAMPION CHASE This should all be about JONBON who is 12/14 over fences. He’s finished 2nd in a Supreme and 2nd in an Arkle. It would be a travesty if he didn’t win a race at festival. He’s 8/11 favourite. GRAND ANNUAL HANDICAP CHASE Only one fav in the last 10 years has won this. Currently UNEXPECTED PARTY and LIBBERTY HUNTER are vying for top spot in the market with the former 13/2 fav and the latter at 7s. UNEXPECTED PARTY won last year (beating Libberty Hunter) and was an eyecatcher Windsor last time when seemingly unfancied. He can go well again off 6lbs higher, but can he beat the statistics? CHAMPION BUMPER The last 8 winners of this were Irish trained and the protagonists here all hail from the Emerald Isle. It’s a blow to British hopes that WINDBENEATHMYWINGS misses the festival. Let’s hope he’s back fit and firing next season. At the prices I’m keen on 7/1 shot BAMBINO FEVER, one of the Willie Mullins raiders. She gets a 7lb mares’ allowance and has won 2 Bumpers including a Mares G2 at the DRF.

Thursday MARES’ NOVICES’ HURDLE Naturally as one of the members of the Closutton Racing Club I’m all over MAUGHREEN here. She’s been deposed as favourite by the Gavin Cromwell trained Sixandahalf and is now 3/1 second favourite. Maughreen jumped well on her hurdle debut at Punchestown in January beating an experienced horse in Familiar Dreams. She’s inexperienced as this is only her second start over hurdles, but she seems to jump well. Fingers crossed! JACK RICHARDS NOVICES’ LIMITED HANDICAP CHASE It looks as if Joseph O’Brien has a strong hand in this. NURBURGRING is only 5 but has a fair chase mark after 3 runs, compared to his hurdle rating which is higher. He’s 7/1. Stablemate JORDANS finished 2nd in a G1 last time and is 9/1. PERTEMPS NETWORK FINAL Who’d have thought at the beginning of the season that Jeriko Du Reponet would be favourite for this? I’m focussing on FEET OF A DANCER for Paul Nolan. She’s 4/11 hurdles and has appreciated the step up in trip this season. She’s been well prepared for this. She goes well fresh and has been off since the end of December. She’s 10/1. CATCH HIM DERRY is one to be wary of as a Skelton horse in a Cheltenham handicap. He will sneak in at the bottom of the weights and is 12/1. As a side note if you haven’t seen the YouTube clip of the Catch him Derry clip, I can recommend it. RYANAIR CHASE Last Year’s Brown Advisory winner FACT TO FILE is 5/4 favourite and also holds an entry in the Gold Cup but this looks his target. On his day IL EST FRANCAIS is a monster. So, I’m happy to have him on my team at 3/1. You couldn’t fail to be impressed by PROTEKTORAT when he galloped his rivals into the ground at Windsor in the Fleur de Lys Chase. He’s bidding for back to back wins in this. He’s 10 years old now but his enthusiasm is certainly not waning.

Protektorat was a joy to watch on Sunday

STAYERS’ HURDLE The stayers’ division is a little uninspiring. TEAHUPOO is even money favourite to win again. HOME BY THE LEE is next in at 6/1 and he won a G1 on the eve of his 10th birthday at the end of December. I’m happy to take a chance with 7/1 shot LUCKY PLACE. He has plenty to find but I’ve followed him this season and think he has more to offer as a stayer as a 6yo. PLATE HANDICAP CHASE No solid view in this. KIM MUIR AMATEUR RIDERS HANDICAP CHASE JOHNNYWHO is 7/2 favourite, and I can understand why. The booking of top amateur Derek O’Connor means he’s even more attractive and he looks on a decent mark.

Friday TRIUMPH HURDLE EAST INDIA DOCK is 7/4 favourite, with the Nico de Boinville pick Lulamba 9/4 second best. I’m happy to give PALLADIUM a go each way 10/1. He was always going to attract attention having cost 1.4m euros in October and as a German Derby winner. He may have been rejected by de Boinville who favours the classy Lulamba but don’t write this lad off to run into a place. For what it’s worth I think Lulamba is the smartest long-term prospect.

Palladium ridden by Nico de Boinville on their way to winning at Huntingdon

COUNTY HANDICAP HURDLE Kopek De Mee has the option of this or the Martin Pipe. Sky Bet are Non Runner No Bet and as a potential handicap blot, I want him on side in whichever race he ends up in. He’s 7/2 favourite for this. Without him the Joseph O’Brien trained LARK IN THE MORNIN is top of my list. This horse has festival form as he won the Fred Winter/Boodles off 122 last year and is 10lbs higher this year. KARNIQUET is another for Willie Mullins. He has an exciting future and kept on in the jet wash of Kopek Des Bordes in G1 company last time. 20/1 shot DADDYLONGLEGS is also a Mullins entry. He was 2nd to State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle and handles decent ground. ETHICAL DIAMOND cost 320,000 guineas in July 23 and landing the odds in a maiden hurdle in good style didn’t help his mark for this (143), but he needed to run there to qualify. He’s 8/1.

Lark In The Morning goes clear in the Boodles

MARES’ CHASE This is a race with serious Mullins/Cromwell domination. The Mullins trained DINOBLUE is 6/4 favourite in her quest for a first festival win, but I don’t have a strong view here. ALBERT BARTLETT NOVICES’ HURDLE FINAL DEMAND is 6/4 favourite and could come here with likely conditions meaning he could need this trip to bring out the best in him, rather than the Turners. THE BIG WESTERNER is 4/1 and I’d be happy to roll with her for Henry de Bromhead given the 7lbs mares’ allowance. She’s a proven stayer but isn’t short of class/speed.

The Big Westerner ridden by jockey Darragh O'Keeffe