Alex Hammond Blog: Winter Million reflections and tips for Cheltenham and Doncaster

Who were your top five stars of the Berkshire Winter Million meeting?

Jonbon’s performance speaks for itself, and I was impressed by his display. The analysts will tell you that was an exceptional performance from a clinical point of view and the way he jumped was breathtaking. He’s been nudged to a BHA rating of 171 which cements his position as the highest rated chaser in Britain. I’m surprised he wasn’t raised further. His Timeform rating now sits at 178, which still has him some way behind Sprinter Sacre (192), Shishkin at 181 and Altior at 180. He’s 11/10 with Sky Bet to win the Champion Chase and it would be a travesty were he not to win one.

It was a good weekend for Nicky Henderson. The vibe around Lulamba before he made his British debut in Ascot’s Juvenile Hurdle on Saturday was incredibly positive and he fulfilled expectations and more. Henderson and Nico de Boinville were fizzing after he strolled home 3 ½ lengths clear of the fierce pulling Mondo Man. Lulamba was slick and professional and he’s adapted to British racing well. Nico said he was barely blowing when he came back in and there’s more to come. He’s now as short as 11/8 for the Triumph. It might be worth noting at this point that his stablemate Palladium is entered to make his hurdle debut at Huntingdon on Thursday. The German Derby winner cost a whopping 1.4m euros to join Henderson and is currently 12/1 for the Triumph.

Gidleigh Park was back with a bang after pulling up at Kempton in November. He was suffering from an irregular heartbeat that day and the quick reaction of jockey Bryan Carver to pull him up was applauded by trainer Harry Fry. The configuration of Windsor’s new track wouldn’t strike you as being the perfect fit for Gidleigh Park, but he handled it sufficiently to beat Caldwell Potter comfortably in the Lightning Novices’ Chase.

Secret Squirrel catches the eye before he even breaks into a trot. He’s a chestnut with a flaxen mane and tail and that adds to his presence. Hughie Morrison and wife Mary bred the six year old, so to see him put his recent fall at Ascot behind him in Windsor’s Sovereign Handicap Hurdle must have given them real pleasure. He beat a young, improving horse in Kabral Du Mathan and he’s now a leading contender for the William Hill Handicap Hurdle at Newbury next month, priced at 8/1 with Sky Bet.

There were so many horses that could have made it into this list, but it would be remiss of me not to mention Protektorat after his breathtaking win in Sunday’s Fleur de Lys Chase. By all accounts he’s a right royal pain in the backside at home but all credit to the horse, he may race aggressively but at least he has the decency to jump like a stag when he gets to his fences. It was a thrilling win and team Skelton were buzzing afterwards. It’ll be harder for him to retain his Ryanair crown given the strength of opposition this time round and his price of 9/1 reflects that.