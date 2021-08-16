Being a role model can be a heavy burden to carry and is often awarded to people who feel uncomfortable with the weight of that expectation. Having enjoyed a magnificent Champions Day at Ascot last Saturday, Hollie Doyle is a worthy recipient of that honour as she showed us by winning the Long Distance Cup for the second successive year on Trueshan, advertising her considerable talent once more. She continues to raise the bar for female athletes and this morning, having caught up on an inspirational documentary about the Sky Sports Racing ambassador, I felt motivated to do some weight training. Despite not being a professional athlete and a couple of decades older than the Group 1-winning rider, I got stuck in and am now even more in awe of racing’s humble star as I try to persuade my arms that typing this blog for you is exactly what they should be doing. Turns out I’m not even close to being able to dead lift my body weight! Onwards and upwards.

The ninth season of the All-Weather Championships got under way at Newcastle on Tuesday, and it was appropriate that Hollie got her 150th winner of the season up in the first Fast Track Qualifier of the winter. There’s plenty to look forward to for flat racing fans this winter as we build up to Finals Day on Good Friday which will be held for the first time at Newcastle following the switch from Lingfield. The final Group 1 of the domestic season takes place at Doncaster on Saturday with the chance for the juvenile colts to go into winter quarters with classic expectations on their shoulders. There is a quality line-up for the Vertem Futurity Trophy, headed by Aidan O’Brien’s unbeaten son of Camelot, Luxembourg. He’s Sky Bet’s 8/1 joint favourite with Native Trail for next year’s Derby and 10/11 to give his trainer a record equalling 10th win in Saturday’s feature. His sire is one of Ballydoyle’s nine previous winners of this race and he went on to great things as a three-year-old, just failing to win the Triple Crown. Luxembourg's two main market rivals are both more streetwise than the favourite with nine runs between them. Mark Johnston’s Royal Patronage has had five starts and may not get the respect his connections feel he deserves. That won’t matter on the track, but you can’t knock his two Group wins, particularly his defeat of Coroebus in the Royal Lodge with that form franked in style. He’s a 4/1 shot and Champagne Stakes winner Bayside Boy is around 11/2. He tried Group 1 company in the Dewhurst last time out and fell short at Newmarket, but the step up to a mile looks sure to suit and he can’t be easily dismissed. Donnacha O’Brien won this race as a jockey on Magna Grecia in 2018 and now tries to emulate that achievement as a trainer with Sissoko, who is highly regarded. He hasn’t been without support in the week and is now a 10/1 shot. Who can forget Mac Swiney winning last year for Jim Bolger? This season the trainer relies on McTigue (whom I’m presuming is named after boxing champion “Bold” Mike McTigue, who hailed from County Clare and held his title in the 1920s). The Leopardstown maiden this colt won in August has been won by some smart horses over the years and despite his price of 33/1 wouldn’t be completely without a chance. So, it’s all set to be a cracking contest which is sure to influence the 2022 classic markets.