Alex Hammond Blog: Doncaster preview and tips for St Leger

Time flies when you’re having fun and it’s been an entertaining week so far.

It was a pleasure to head to Southwell for the first time in a few years for the finale of the Racing League on Wednesday night. I have fond memories of the track from way back when I went there as a racing fan in my late teens, and despite arriving with seconds to spare that day, managed to get on, and win the Placepot (a big deal as a skint 18-year-old). I’ve enjoyed my trips there ever since. It felt like familiar territory on Wednesday when I bumped into several Sheffield United fans and caught up with old friends. Kevin Blake and Jamie Osborne played blinders as team managers, and it was good to see Saffie Osborne win the leading rider title for the second successive year. I bumped into her new(ish) agent Tony Hind before racing and it’s a statement of intent that they have teamed up. Tony (or Bony as he is known) is a champion maker and has booked rides for jockeys who have been champion under his meticulous gaze. Richard Hughes, Ryan Moore, Jim Crowley and William Buick have all finished top of the tree with Bony booking their rides (eight titles between them) and Saffie will be hoping he can guide her to further success. Sir Michael Stoute is one big name to have utilised her services recently and the list will continue to grow.

My road trip continues at Doncaster from Friday, and it’s another track I go a long way back with. I think my first visit to Doncaster for the St Leger was in 1993 when Bob’s Return won, which was two years before the first of Frankie’s six. As a young rider Frankie Dettori had the X-factor, not much has changed since and he’ll draw a good crowd on his farewell tour on Town Moor. It would be a perfect South Yorkshire send-off if he were to win a final British Classic on Saturday. He’s had a tough decision to make though with both Arrest and Gregory coming into calculations. He plumped for Arrest, a horse who looks better equipped to handle the softer conditions at Doncaster. The ground is likely to dry out slightly before Saturday but it’s the time of year when heavy dews and cooler temperatures slow down any drying process, so he’ll be hoping there’s still plenty of dig at 3.35 on Saturday afternoon. With the Frankie factor kicking in Arrest is favourite, currently 100/30 with Sky Bet. Kieran Shoemark comes in for the spare on Gregory, who is one of three in the contest for John and Thady Gosden. Recent Sky Bet Melrose Handicap winner Middle Earth completes the trio for the stable.

Like Frankie, Aidan O’Brien has won the race six times and his undoubted first-string (of four declared) is Sky Bet Great Voltigeur winner Continuous. He’s not guaranteed to thrive over a mile and three quarters but may enjoy easier ground than he encountered at York. I’m going for a royal winner to spoil the party.