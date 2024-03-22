Alex Hammond blog Doncaster Lincoln meeting

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond is at Doncaster on Saturday for the William Hill Lincoln and she has a tip in the big one in this week's blog.

It’s that time of year where we embrace the change of seasons, and whilst we officially moved into spring in the astronomical sense this week, we are stuck between seasons in the racing world. We still have the most famous jumps race in the calendar to come, with the Grand National still three weeks away, but on Saturday we welcome the start of the flat racing season on the turf at Doncaster for the traditional William Hill Lincoln Handicap. Given the wet winter we have endured it’s a miracle Doncaster hasn’t washed away, and the ground is described as heavy, soft in places at the time of writing. However, there are plenty of horses who will appreciate those conditions, so let’s see who will act best on it on Saturday. The opening contest on their eight-race card is the William Hill Doncaster Mile Stakes. There are a few intriguing horses in this, not least Knight, who has a point to prove. The Guineas were talked of as an option in the early part of his career, but he approaches his four-year-old season without a win since the Horris Hill on his final two-year-old start and having been gelded last summer. He’s also been fitted with a visor for this seasonal return, replacing the cheekpieces he wore on his last two starts. So, a couple of red flags.

Astral Beau is back having won this last year for trainer Pam Sly. She hails from the family of Sly’s Guineas winner Speciosa, and she really came of age in this race last year. She will handle underfoot conditions and deserves her spot on the shortlist. However, she may be meeting some tougher opposition in 2024. Holloway Boy got his name in lights when the 40/1 winner of the Chesham at Royal Ascot on his debut, a win he’s failed to emulate. He’s been absent since running in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot where he sustained an injury. He’s also been gelded, but it’s worth reminding ourselves he finished third in the Group 1 Futurity Stakes here in October 2022 when conditions were also attritional. The horse I’m going for though is Charyn who will be ridden by the returning Silvestre de Sousa for Roger Varian. This looks to be the easiest task he’s faced for a while and like some of his rivals he handles soft ground conditions. He’s 11/4 second favourite and Sky Bet are offering money back as cash if you finish 2nd.

I’m going for a repeat win for Harswell Duke in the William Hill Epic Boost Spring Mile Handicap. Not only does he handle this sort of ground, but he also needs this ground. He won last year off a handicap mark of 83 and is rated 75 this time round. Like his path to this race twelve months ago he had a recent spin on the all-weather at Newcastle and he can run well again. He’s Sky Bet’s 6/1 joint favourite. Then we have the second of the listed contests, the William Hill Cammidge Trophy over six-furlongs. I’ve been debating whether to side with Marshman, who looks to tackle his easiest assignment for a while, or Montassib, who should have more to offer over this trip. I’ve plumped for Montassib because I feel he could make up into a decent six-furlong performer. He may be six years old now, but he’s only had three goes at this distance having been campaigned over further in the early part of his career. Whilst he’s no spring chicken, he missed his whole three-year-old season with a heart issue, so hasn’t been over raced. He's a 7/2 shot and has Cieran Fallon on board after he returned from injury on Friday.

Then it’s the feature William Hill Lincoln Heritage Handicap. Three horses head my shortlist for this red-hot handicap. Liberty Lane is the most obvious for trainer Karl Burke, but as 4/1 favourite alongside Irish Lincolnshire winner Chazzesmee I’m going elsewhere as Sky Bet are paying 7 places instead of 4. He has plenty to recommend him including his unexposed profile. Blues Emperor represents trainer Johnny Murtagh, who won this race twice as a jockey. He’s a tough horse this five-year-old and beat Chazzesmee last summer. He’s a 12/1 shot so some each way value there all being well. My final pick is Thunder Ball for Paul and Oliver Cole. Cole Senior has won this race three times over the years, so he knows what it takes. Another at double figure odds at 11/1, he has won under apprentice Alec Voikhansky, who is excellent value for his 5lbs claim.