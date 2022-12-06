Alex Hales will step Millers Bank up in trip and has not ruled out the King George VI Chase following his fine runner-up effort at Huntingdon on Sunday.

Pic D’Orhy was two lengths too good for the eight-year-old in the Peterborough Chase and while connections are in two minds about sending him to Kempton on Boxing Day, they are keen to run him over three miles in future. A narrow runner-up to the same rival in the Pendil at the Sunbury track in February, Millers Bank gained his revenge in the Grade One Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree in April. However, after a narrow reverse over two and a half miles at Carlisle on his penultimate start and again on Sunday, Hales insisted Kielan Woods’ mount needs further. “He seems absolutely fine and we were very pleased with him, really,” he said. “I just felt he showed what we thought in the back of our mind, that he was ready for a step up to three miles. “On a flat, right-handed track, they were just a bit too quick for him – he was flat out the whole way. “I thought he stayed very well at Carlisle, although we always had the Peterborough as the plan."

