Albert Einstein to take up weekend option at the Curragh on Saturday

Albert Einstein makes his eagerly-awaited seasonal debut in a Listed race over seven furlongs at the Curragh on Saturday.

Aidan O'Brien's highly-regarded colt hasn't been seen in action since winning his two juvenile starts early on in 2025, with the trainer recently nominating him as the "number one" contender from Ballydoyle being geared towards the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 2. It was stated he would potentially head straight to the first Classic of the Flat season but he has been declared, along with stablemate Neolithic, for this Saturday's 1xBet.ie Supports Irish Racing Gladness Stakes. Speaking earlier in the week on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, O'Brien explained: "We were obviously taking the horses to the Curragh on Sunday to work and that's where they're going. Yesterday wasn't a bad day but we had plenty of rain last night, but obviously the Gladness is there. Albert obviously hasn't run, he's not like a typical one of ours that's going to the Guineas first time out, because he only had a couple of runs at the very start of last year.