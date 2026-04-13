Albert Einstein among Greenham Stakes entries at Newbury

The son of Wootton Bassett was all the rage in the antepost market for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket prior to a disappointing comeback run at the Curragh late last month, with trainer Aidan O’Brien subsequently blaming the soft/heavy ground and a bit of rustiness for his short-priced defeat.

There was also a bit of administrative drama subsequent to that comeback run as the master of Ballydoyle admitted that both Albert Einstein and stablemate Gstaad had been scratched from the first Classic of the season in error.

Albert Einstein, who could still be supplemented back into the Group 1 race on Saturday May 2 and can be backed at 8/1 as things stand, is a slightly surprising addition to the Greenham, Newbury’s Classic trial won by Frankel en route to his devastating Rowley Mile success in 2011.

The only subsequent Guineas winner to have contested Newbury’s Group 3 is 2014 runner-up Night Of Thunder and the sire is now represented in this year’s Greenham by the William Haggas-trained Needle Match, a maiden winner over the extended six and a half furlongs here in October.