After Gstaad, a 7/1 chance in the antepost betting, and Albert Einstein, out to 16/1 from 7/2 after his Gladness Stakes defeat on Saturday, were scratched from the race, Bow Echo and Publish were quickly trimmed into 4/1 joint-favourites, with plenty of other fancied contenders shortened, as well.

However, while it wouldn't be a surprise for Albert Einstein to miss the first Classic of the season, with the sprinting route now likely to be explored, Gstaad missing out is another thing entirely and it transpired both horses were taken out of the Newmarket race due to human error.

O'Brien told the Racing Post: "There was a blip on the computer. Something happened, the computer went bananas and took out a couple of horses that weren't meant to be taken out. We are hoping to get them back in and could do with a bit of common sense being applied.

"The people here in the office were trying to take the horses out of the Dante, but the Guineas flashed up instead and that button was pressed. They were pressing for the Dante, but as they were pressing the Guineas flashed up. They weren't meant to be taken out of the Guineas and we are working on getting them back in."