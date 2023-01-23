His presence swells the field to six with, as expected, Energumene and Edwardstone both remaining on course for the race which was frozen off at Ascot this weekend.

Gary Moore's charge is an interesting addition to the two-mile feature having posted a career-best effort when running away with the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton over Christmas.

Amarillo Sky, the only other horse declared for the race at Ascot, is set to run at Prestbury Park, with Funambule Sivola and Sizing Pottsie, who were taken out at the final declaration stage last week, now back in the frame too.

Paddy Power: 1/2 Energumene, 7/4 Edwardstone, 6/1 Editeur Du Gite, 20/1 Funambule Sivola, 33/1 Amarillo Sky, 66/1 Sizing Pottsie.