Alan King Stable Tour 2026-27 National Hunt season including Baron Noir, Alcarath and Spyce

Calling on the services of Edwardstone might be a door that is now closed to trainer Alan King, but with some exciting youngsters waiting in the wings he might not have to wait too long to find a new stable star.

With his attention these days split between both codes it has seen the number of National Hunt horses at his dispersal dip below what they once were, however he proved last season that with the right ammunition he is still a man for the big occasion.

It was a case of saving the best until last during the 2025/26 campaign, with Edwardstone signing off his glittering career with victory in the Grade One bet365 Celebration Chase on the final day of the season at Sandown Park.

While that was the highlight in a season that yielded 41 winners, his best total since 2022/23, it was not the only big-race success King enjoyed with Edwardstone, who also claimed Grade Two glory in the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton Park.

Success at the same level for the returning Charisma Cat in the BetVictor British EBF “National Hunt” Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle was another notable triumph during a campaign which saw a number of exciting youngsters show glimpses of what they have to offer.

Leading the charge of the younger brigade will be Baron Noir, who will switch to fences this term having finished fourth at Grade One level in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, and third in the ThatPrizeGuy Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.

One area that King could hold a strong hand is with his juvenile hurdle team with smart Flat performers Alcarath and Spyce switching codes, along with new recruit Silver State, who has joined from the yard of Jack Channon.

And with some smart bumper horses, like Friendly Glance and Seven Stars, set to test their hand over hurdles this campaign, plus a clutch of exciting youngsters that have yet to take to the track, it potentially makes this season an intriguing one for King, who said: “We just about managed to finish in the top 20 last season, and we are going to miss Edwardstone hugely as there isn’t an established horse on the team, but hopefully a new name will emerge.

“We have got a lot of youngsters this season, and we need to hope that one or two of them come through the system and develop. There is potential for one or two of them to make it. Baron Noir would be the big hope for the season after a great campaign over hurdles last term with those fantastic runs at Cheltenham and Aintree.

“We had a great year on the Flat with Daiquiri Bay winning at Royal Ascot and then the Ebor, but we will now soldier away on with the jumpers and hope that a star can emerge from them.”