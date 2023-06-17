Undoubtedly in the top echelons of dual-purpose trainers, the Barbury Castle handler has trained major winners over jumps and on the Flat.

His Cheltenham Festival heroes include the likes of Voy Por Ustedes, My Way De Solzen, Katchit and Edwardstone, while Trueshan has been a real star on the level of late – landing the Long Distance Cup on British Champions Day three times to go with wins in the Prix du Cadran and Goodwood Cup.

Sent off at 100-30, Westerton was given a positive ride by Ryan Moore in the Darley British EBF Maiden Stakes, making all to beat Middle Earth by an emphatic four and a half lengths, with Frankie Dettori and favourite A Dublin Lad back in third.

“It’s a bit special, as that’s number 2,000,” King told Racing TV.

“We’ve kept it quiet. We’ve been working away – it’s been a long time coming these last few weeks, and then suddenly we’ve had four winners in two days. I’m very proud of it. “We’ve been lucky to have some great horses at Cheltenham, Royal Ascot, I can’t single any out. It’s a great achievement for everyone at home as well. We’ll have a few tonight.

“I think we’ve had about 350 on the Flat, everyone thinks it’s something fairly new but we’ve been on the Flat a long time. I’m delighted with today and this horse has wonderful owners, they flew down from Aberdeen this morning and are a delight to train for. I’m chuffed for them.”

Asked for his drink of choice when celebrations begin, the Scot quipped: “It will be a mix!”