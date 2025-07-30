Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Hollie Doyle and Trueshan win the Goodwood Cup
Trueshan (right)

Alan King pays tribute to Trueshan following death of stay stayer at Goodwood

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed July 30, 2025 · 3h ago

Trainer Alan King has paid tribute to star stayer Trueshan, who could not be saved after fracturing a near hind pastern in Tuesday's Goodwood Cup.

King spoke of the wider response to Trueshan's sad demise, from racing fans all around the world, and stated that the horse would be buried alongside some of his former stars at his base, Barbury Castle Stables.

An emotional trainer said on ITV Racing: "It was very tough, obviously. The one thing I will say is that the outpouring of messages has been unbelievable. I mean, I knew he was popular but... well over 200 (messages) and we're still getting them now.

"The vets were superb, it was peaceful, it was calm, and they were professional.

"It means an awful lot, it's helped me and it's helped the staff.

"He's been a friend, a very straightforward horse to train. He's been incredibly sound, what happened yesterday was a freak accident - nothing to do with the training or the ground. Just one of those awful things and it can happen.

"I remember, and a lot of the viewers will remember, old Viking Flagship - he was retired and he was my hack and on a Monday afternoon we turn them out to just have a little chill. He got down, had a roll, he took off to have a canter around and he broke a hind leg. It happens. It's bloody awful but it does happen.

"Trueshan is coming back to Barbury, and he will be buried next to Viking Flagship, Balder Succes and Katchit so... that helps."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING