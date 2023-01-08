Alan King is keen to keep Edwardstone busy before a crack at the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Last season’s Arkle winner had a delayed start to the season due to the warm autumn, with planned appearances in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham and in a handicap at Ascot scuppered due to quick ground. When he finally made a belated return to action, he powered clear of Greaneteen for a nine-length success in the Tingle Creek at Sandown. However, he then unseated Tom Cannon at the fifth fence when a 2/5 favourite in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton over Christmas.