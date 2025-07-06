Alan King keeping faith with stalwart stayer Trueshan

Alan King is keeping his fingers crossed enough rain falls in time to allow multiple Group One winner Trueshan the chance to contest this year’s Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup.
So far this season the evergreen nine-year-old has been restricted to just one appearance which saw him finish fourth in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Longchamp back in May.
The Barbury Castle Stables handler had planned to run the Planteur gelding in the Coral Marathon at Sandown on Friday, which his last victory came in 12 months ago.
However, he was denied the chance to register back-to-back wins in the Listed contest with King declaring him a non-runner on the day due to the ground being unsuitable.
And now, ground permitting, all roads will lead back to Goodwood for a tilt at the two mile Group One contest, which he won back in 2021, on July 29.
King said: “The ground was way too quick for Trueshan at Sandown on Friday. He won that race last year, but we had a thunderstorm the day before the race last year.
“The ground was quick in France when he ran, and he came back sore from that, but he ran well to finish fourth. If you take the winner out we weren’t beaten far for second.
“We just have to wait for the rain. He is in the Goodwood Cup and that is the next option for him.
“I think he is as good as he has been and he is working great, but we have just got to wait for the weather to break.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.