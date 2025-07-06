Alan King keeping faith with stalwart stayer Trueshan

So far this season the evergreen nine-year-old has been restricted to just one appearance which saw him finish fourth in the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Longchamp back in May.

The Barbury Castle Stables handler had planned to run the Planteur gelding in the Coral Marathon at Sandown on Friday, which his last victory came in 12 months ago.

However, he was denied the chance to register back-to-back wins in the Listed contest with King declaring him a non-runner on the day due to the ground being unsuitable.

And now, ground permitting, all roads will lead back to Goodwood for a tilt at the two mile Group One contest, which he won back in 2021, on July 29.

King said: “The ground was way too quick for Trueshan at Sandown on Friday. He won that race last year, but we had a thunderstorm the day before the race last year.

“The ground was quick in France when he ran, and he came back sore from that, but he ran well to finish fourth. If you take the winner out we weren’t beaten far for second.

“We just have to wait for the rain. He is in the Goodwood Cup and that is the next option for him.

“I think he is as good as he has been and he is working great, but we have just got to wait for the weather to break.”