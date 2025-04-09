Alan King is looking forward to another good run from Masaccio as he steps up in trip to three miles for the first time in Saturday’s CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase at Ayr.
The 146-rated eight-year-old won on his first start this season, at Newbury in November, and King believes that the busy campaign has benefited the son of Mastercraftsman.
The Barbury Castle-based trainer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We haven't wrapped him up. He's been fired off on all sorts of things, including a Grade 1 at Kempton over Christmas.
“I suppose the one downside is that although we're not winning, we'll keep going up in the handicap, but I'm hoping - looking at the way he finished last time - that the step-up in trip might produce a few pounds of improvement.
“I think he would probably need it [three miles] around a track as sharp as Ayr.”
Masaccio wore first-time cheekpieces when third to Jagwar in the TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last month and is likely to sport the headgear once more this weekend.
King explained: “He's a very relaxed horse and he never does any more than he has to. Cheekpieces just sharpen him up a little bit as he can go to sleep on you, as he did in the small field at Kempton over Christmas,
“I think they just helped Tom [Cannon] a little bit in the early stages and through the race last time.”
