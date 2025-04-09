Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Alan King
Trainer Alan King

Alan King keen on Masaccio at Ayr's Scottish National meeting

By Nic Doggett
Horse Racing
Wed April 09, 2025 · 1h ago

Alan King is looking forward to another good run from Masaccio as he steps up in trip to three miles for the first time in Saturday’s CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase at Ayr.

The 146-rated eight-year-old won on his first start this season, at Newbury in November, and King believes that the busy campaign has benefited the son of Mastercraftsman.

The Barbury Castle-based trainer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We haven't wrapped him up. He's been fired off on all sorts of things, including a Grade 1 at Kempton over Christmas.

“I suppose the one downside is that although we're not winning, we'll keep going up in the handicap, but I'm hoping - looking at the way he finished last time - that the step-up in trip might produce a few pounds of improvement.

“I think he would probably need it [three miles] around a track as sharp as Ayr.”

Masaccio wore first-time cheekpieces when third to Jagwar in the TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last month and is likely to sport the headgear once more this weekend.

King explained: “He's a very relaxed horse and he never does any more than he has to. Cheekpieces just sharpen him up a little bit as he can go to sleep on you, as he did in the small field at Kempton over Christmas,

“I think they just helped Tom [Cannon] a little bit in the early stages and through the race last time.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING