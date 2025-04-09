The 146-rated eight-year-old won on his first start this season, at Newbury in November, and King believes that the busy campaign has benefited the son of Mastercraftsman.

The Barbury Castle-based trainer told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We haven't wrapped him up. He's been fired off on all sorts of things, including a Grade 1 at Kempton over Christmas.

“I suppose the one downside is that although we're not winning, we'll keep going up in the handicap, but I'm hoping - looking at the way he finished last time - that the step-up in trip might produce a few pounds of improvement.

“I think he would probably need it [three miles] around a track as sharp as Ayr.”

Masaccio wore first-time cheekpieces when third to Jagwar in the TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last month and is likely to sport the headgear once more this weekend.

King explained: “He's a very relaxed horse and he never does any more than he has to. Cheekpieces just sharpen him up a little bit as he can go to sleep on you, as he did in the small field at Kempton over Christmas,

“I think they just helped Tom [Cannon] a little bit in the early stages and through the race last time.”