Runner-up to the brilliant Altior in 2020, Sceau Royal went one better in last year’s renewal of the Grade Two contest to record his sixth chase victory.

The versatile 10-year-old kicked off the current campaign over the smaller obstacles, winning a Listed prize at Kempton and his second Elite Hurdle at Wincanton before placing third in the Fighting Fifth.

He disappointed on his most recent outing in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham in December, but King is expecting a much better showing from his stable stalwart on Saturday.

“He had a busy start to the season and we made a bit of a mess of it running him back quickly at Cheltenham after the Fighting Fifth,” said the Barbury Castle handler.

“He’s back in very good form. James Bowen is going to ride him for the first time – he schooled him last week and that went fine.

“The weather forecast is in our favour – we should get decent ground.

“It’s a cracking race, as it’s entitled to be, but I hope the old boy will run well.”

Sceau Royal has been an excellent servant to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede – and their racing manager Anthony Bromley is similarly optimistic of a big run this weekend.

He said: “Newbury suits him as it is a left-handed track and it will be good to see him back over fences.

“We will make a decision after the weekend about the Champion Chase.

“He is a decent ground horse, so the ground conditions should be ideal for him.”