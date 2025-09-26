Al Zanati set for Autumn Stakes after Newmarket gallop

The unbeaten son of Dubawi moved closer to an appearance in the Group Three test on October 11th following the exercise on the Rowley Mile this morning.

Working alongside stablemates Aegean Prince and Bay Of Light, Al Zanati, who also holds an entry in the Group One Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, warmed to the task as the gallop progressed before hitting the line well under William Buick.

And following the workout the Godolphin handler admitted he was pleased with what he saw from Al Zanati, who struck gold on his debut on the July Course last month.

Appleby said: "We just came up here to give him a day out. We will see how comes out of this and see if he is good enough, and sharp enough, for an Autumn Stakes. However, we are very much on the fence with him. I'm very pleased with the improvement we have seen mentally from him since his first run and today we wanted to see if what he has shown at home he could transfer to the track and I was pleased with what he has done today.