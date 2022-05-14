Real World (5/1) ran on well for second and Chindit (20/1), who took them along in front for much of the race, stuck on nicely once headed to ensure third.

He travelled through the race with real zest and then produced a scintillating turn of foot to seal the contest as he won as he liked by three and a quarter lengths.

Unbeaten in seven starts now, there was never a moment's doubt that the 4/9 favourite would win this Group One as he oozed class under a confident Jim Crowley.

Crowley said: “He is an absolute pleasure to ride and very straightforward. He is the most beautifully-bred horse. He is everything you want in a racehorse. Nothing seems to faze him.

“he doesn’t appear to have any weaknesses. I can’t think of one. He is really bright, has gears, relaxes and stays the mile extremely well and has got a turn of foot. You couldn’t ask for more really.

“I have sat last on him at Goodwood and he has got a very good turn of foot, so it is not like you have to be in a certain place in a race – just where he is happy, really.

“Mohaather, who won the Sussex Stakes, was very underestimated. What he did that day was exceptional. This horse looks like he could be the best (I’ve ridden).

“It was very straightforward. Everything went smoothly – it was like clockwork. There was not a lot of pace in the race, but he has such a turn of foot, but if they had gone quicker, it probably would have helped him.”

On stepping up in trip at some point, Crowley added: “You would imagine the Juddmonte (International) would be tailor-made for him.”

A rather relieved Haggas said: “I have to say I have never been more nervous before a race than I was today. There was a bit of pressure, because all you fellows keep writing nice things about him. But he did it nicely today.

“I would not go as far as to say he is the best horse in the world – that is the sort of thing others might say – but he has done very well. It was a strongish field, there was a Classic winner in there and two fillies who were very useful last year, so he has done really well.

“If we step up to a mile and a quarter, if he stays fit and healthy, we will go for the Juddmonte.”

He added: “Even better news is that my wife sadly can’t be here today, because she is in Dubai and our daughter’s waters have just broken, so we could be grandparents again in the very near future – which is much more important!”