Last year's Breeders' Cup Mile winner was claiming a first domestic Group One and William Buick was content to bide his time as Jim Crowley and Mutasaabeq blazed a trial at the head of affairs.

The leader was beaten approaching the final furlong when Chindit (22/1) swept to the front but just as Richard Hannon and his team though they were about to celebrate a big win, Modern Games found top gear.

He was soon in front, despite the runner-up seeming to try and bite him as he passed, and hit the line had a length-and-a-half to the good.

Berkshire Shadow (33/1) ran a huge race in third with My Prospero staying on for fourth.