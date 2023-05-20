3/1 favourite Modern Games produced a wonderful turn of foot to win the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes.
Last year's Breeders' Cup Mile winner was claiming a first domestic Group One and William Buick was content to bide his time as Jim Crowley and Mutasaabeq blazed a trial at the head of affairs.
The leader was beaten approaching the final furlong when Chindit (22/1) swept to the front but just as Richard Hannon and his team though they were about to celebrate a big win, Modern Games found top gear.
He was soon in front, despite the runner-up seeming to try and bite him as he passed, and hit the line had a length-and-a-half to the good.
Berkshire Shadow (33/1) ran a huge race in third with My Prospero staying on for fourth.
Buick told ITV Racing: “It was a real tussle, I definitely noticed it (Chindit’s attempted bite)! This horse is a real superstar, he’s so consistent and he’s just a joy to have anything to do with. He’s there when you need him, he’s done it now in England, France, America a couple of times and on different grounds. He’s a top-class miler.”
Sky Bet cut the winner to 3/1 from 7/2 for the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot. Paddy Power and Betfair are 2/1 from 6s.
