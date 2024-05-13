Sporting Life
Big Rock v Inspiral at Newbury

Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes preview: Horse-by-horse guide

By David Ord
14:02 · MON May 13, 2024

Check out David Ord's horse-by-horse guide and selection for Saturday's Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

AUDIENCE

Strong travelling front-runner who won the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket last season and ran well in the City Of York and Park Stakes too. Unproven at a mile and might well be in here to help out his returning stablemate Inspiral.

BIG ROCK

Posted a big figure when spread-eagling his field from the front in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot in October. Returns at Newbury for a new trainer and on ground that won’t be as testing but he has form on a quicker surface, physically is the type to go on again at four but will be fully tuned up for his return and how will he cope with serious competition for the lead?

CHARYN

Has made a bright start to the new campaign, winning at Doncaster and Sandown. This is tougher but he arrives at the Lockinge at the top of his game and race-fit. He’ll make sure the big two have to run close to their big ratings.

DEAR MY FRIEND

Enjoyed a productive all-weather campaign before blowing out at Newcastle on Finals Day. Not as good yet on the turf – and needs to improve on his artificial surface form to win this in any case.

FLIGHT PLAN

Couldn’t make an impact at this level last term but did bow out with a Group Two win at Leopardstown. Front-runner, he’ll need to have taken a big step forwards over the winter to be able to dominate this field.

HI ROYAL

Placed in both the English and Irish 2000 Guineas last season only for his form to fall away afterwards. Back on track in the Earl of Sefton on reappearance following a breathing op but another who likes to get on with it and is in deep again.

POKER FACE

Picked up the Prix Daniel Wildenstein at ParisLongchamp in the autumn and was conceding three pounds and race fitness to Charyn when beaten a length-and-a-quarters by that rival in the bet365 Mile at Sandown on reappearance. Won’t be much between them again.

REAL WORLD

Second to Baaeed in this race back in 2022 and while he’s done plenty of travelling since, there’s nothing in his recent efforts, even a win at Sakhir in March, to suggest he’s about to make a similar Lockinge impact again.

ROYAL SCOTSMAN

Third in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket last term but nowhere near as good in two subsequent runs. Might be best caught fresh – but not in a Lockinge.

WITCH HUNTER

Needs a strong gallop to aim at to be seen at his best and will at least get there here but nothing in his form so far and two runs this term to suggest he’s going to be winning on Saturday.

INSPIRAL

Top notch performer who signed off last season with consecutive wins in the Prix Jacques Le Marois, Sun Chariot and Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf. At her best on quick ground so a lot depends on how many – and how heavy – the showers are at Newbury this week. Along with Big Rock, a long way clear of the rest if at her best.

Conclusion

A fascinating clash in the Lockinge with BIG ROCK and Inspiral squaring off. Preference is for the French raider who has a stable switch and potentially livelier ground to overcome, but he came a long way in a short space of time last year and could come forward again with another winter under his belt.

Inspiral is clearly a huge threat – and the faster the ground the better her chance of keeping the prize in Britain – while Charyn can confirm Sandown form with Poker Face and chase the big two home.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

