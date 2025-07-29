Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes (Group 1) report and free video replay

Scandinavia reeled in stablemate Illinois to land the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
The 4/1 chance showed great reserves of stamina and fighting spirit to get the better of his stablemate after a final-furlong tussle as Illinois threatened to hang on under Ryan Moore.
But Wayne Lordan's mount got on top inside the final 100 yards to seal a three-quarter-length victory, becoming only the second three-year-old to win the race this century, the previous one being staying great Stradivarius.
Moore quickly grabbed the initiative on the 7/4 favourite Illinois and led at the first turn with Trueshan and Sunway in close attendance.
Scandinavia also broke alertly but was dropped back into fourth by Lordan allowing Moore to dictate the fractions on the favourite.
Illinois began to pour it on inside the final half mile, but Scandinavia had the move covered and while the stablemates soon had the race to themselves it was the three-year-old that came out on top in receipt of the 14lb weight-for-age allowance. Sweet William came home in third.
By the American Triple Crown winner Justify, Scandinavia was yet another Group 1 for Aidan O'Brien and he's now the 5/2 favourite (from 100/30) for the St Leger with Paddy Power.
Sadly, it was later revealed Trueshan suffered a fatal injury in the race. Alan King's horse was a three-time Group 1 winner and put up a tremendous weight-carrying performance to land the 2022 Northumberland Plate off a handicap rating of 120.
Winning jockey Lordan told ITV Racing: “He’s improved all year. It was a tough task today but he stepped forward well.
“I went to challenge and felt my horse was always hanging onto something so I think there is more to come.
“Illinois is very genuine and a Group 1 winner so today was always going to find out how smart Scandinavia is and he’s shown it there.
“Today was his best performance and the Gold Cup at Ascot next year looks like the right sort of race. He seems to be getting better as he goes up in trip and he likes quick ground.”
O'Brien added: “Wayne [Lordan, winning jockey] gave him a brilliant ride.
“He ran a lovely race at Ascot and just got trapped too wide and didn't get there in time, and then Ryan [Moore] said he felt very classy at Newmarket and that he stays forever.
“He’s one of those Galileos with lots of class and is so genuine.
“'The lads' will decide if he runs in the St Leger. This horse looks ready-made for it and he handled the ease in the ground here today – he's very straightforward.”
