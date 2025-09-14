Al Riffa (3/1) ran out an impressive winner of the Comer Group International Irish St. Leger at the Curragh.
Dylan Browne McMonagle was having no part of the early exchanges as habitual front-runners Dallas Star and Al Qareem took the nine strong field along in the prestigious Group 1.
Market leader Illinois looked in trouble as the field rounded the turn into the straight - at which point Al Riffa had only one behind - but there were no such problems for Rossa Ryan aboard the unbeaten Amiloc who quickly assumed the lead once straightening up, in front by the two pole.
However, while Ryan was hard at work, a quick look behind saw McMonagle motionless in the saddle aboard Al Riffa who, it turned out, was going every bit as easily as it appeared.
Al Riffa, who won Group 1s as a two and three-year-old, eased past his rivals and ran on strongly to win by four lengths from Amiloc who was a similar margin in front of the admirable Al Qareem.
Joseph O'Brien has been happy to talk up Al Riffa this season, feeling the five-year-old - who has clocked up plenty of air miles in his short career - was back to his best and the pair are set to be on their travels again with the Melbourne Cup, held at Flemington in Australia in November, a long-term goal.
Sky Bet make Al Riffa their 6/1 favourite for the Melbourne Cup.
Having provided McMonagle with his first Group 1 winner (the National Stakes) and now his first Classic, Al Riffa holds a special place in the jockey's heart as he told Racing TV.
"Delighted to get it having been hitting the crossbar all weekend; delighted for the horse, connections, everyone and Joseph.
"He was coming in here the fancied one for the weekend, in my eyes, the conditions were good, the trip was good, he's had a lovely set up and it couldn't have gone any better.
"There was plenty of speed on in the first half of the race so I was lucky enough that he's really relaxed and straightforward and he's got a good kick in him so I was able to just take my time and whenever I asked him he was there, quickened up and won well.
"I really thought we'd end up fourth or fifth behind the leaders. Illinois was probably the classy horse in the race that you needed to have a target on and I planned to follow him but he was three or four in front of me but the speed was on.
"I knew my fellow was always going to have a good kick when I needed him, he loves this ground and I got there at the furlong pole half speed and quickened up like a good horse and won well. I was very confident [he'd get the trip] although there was plenty of speed in there, I thought it would suit him going even and the best horse wins and it's fair for everyone.
"He's so straightforward, you can just put him where you want and he comes good for you. He's got a great attitude, he relaxes so well."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.