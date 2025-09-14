Dylan Browne McMonagle was having no part of the early exchanges as habitual front-runners Dallas Star and Al Qareem took the nine strong field along in the prestigious Group 1.

Market leader Illinois looked in trouble as the field rounded the turn into the straight - at which point Al Riffa had only one behind - but there were no such problems for Rossa Ryan aboard the unbeaten Amiloc who quickly assumed the lead once straightening up, in front by the two pole.

However, while Ryan was hard at work, a quick look behind saw McMonagle motionless in the saddle aboard Al Riffa who, it turned out, was going every bit as easily as it appeared.

Al Riffa, who won Group 1s as a two and three-year-old, eased past his rivals and ran on strongly to win by four lengths from Amiloc who was a similar margin in front of the admirable Al Qareem.

Joseph O'Brien has been happy to talk up Al Riffa this season, feeling the five-year-old - who has clocked up plenty of air miles in his short career - was back to his best and the pair are set to be on their travels again with the Melbourne Cup, held at Flemington in Australia in November, a long-term goal.

Sky Bet make Al Riffa their 6/1 favourite for the Melbourne Cup.