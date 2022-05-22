Winner of the blue riband at Prestbury Park in 2019 and 2020, Al Boum Photo was bidding to become only the third horse to also win the French equivalent after Mandarin in 1962 and The Fellow in 1991.

The 10-year-old was ridden with restraint by Paul Townend, but made a few jumping errors over the unique obstacles and after becoming detached his rider eventually called it a day.

Al Boum Photo was one of three runners for Willie Mullins along with Burrows Saint and Franco De Port, with the latter running a fine race to finish third under the trainer’s nephew, Danny.

Sel Jem was the 5-2 market leader for the training team of Hector de Lageneste and Guillaume Macaire and after taking over the lead early in the home straight, he stayed on strongly in the hands of Johnny Charron to seal an impressive victory.

Macaire, saddling his seventh winner of the three-mile-six-furlong contest, told Sky Sports Racing: “Seven wins now. I will probably be in the coffin when this record is beaten!

“Give me time to appreciate this success because the flavour is very special. We have a lot of time to think about other races.

“I’m really pleased. For the jockey it is the first experience at this level. It’s a great moment.”