Al Aasy is the latest high-class horse to receive a Timeform squiggle - Adam Houghton looks at the horses that have been awarded the ignominious symbol down the years.

The definition of the Timeform squiggle was changed towards the end of the twentieth century and it is now commonly used to identify a horse who is “unreliable (for temperamental or other reasons)”. The symbol is used alongside – or sometimes in place of – a horse’s form rating and phrases such as “one to treat with caution”, “quirky” or “ungenuine” will also appear in their comment to underline why the squiggle has been awarded. These descriptions are considerably more restrained than they used to be. Indeed, no punches were pulled in the early days of the Racehorses series, in which phrases such as the below were all used to describe recipients of the squiggle: resolute only in refusing to race: can run a bit but won't

an arrant coward

a thorough jade

when it comes to a struggle, discretion always triumphs over the remaining parts of valour

likely to refuse to start, or run wide, or do anything else he can think of to avoid racing

a stubborn, lazy, wilful pig of a horse

soon showed that he had no intention of racing if he could help it

a plodder and a rogue

eight hundredweight of cowardice

a well-bred thief who will never win again

With many more opportunities through the expanded fixture list for horses at the bottom of the scale to win races, dogmatic statements such as “will never win again” are not made by Timeform nowadays. The number of squiggles has probably fallen a little for similar reasons, though far more are still awarded to horses at the lower end of the ratings scale. Top horses down the years have received squiggles when their performances merited them, the latest being Al Aasy, who was turned over at short odds for the third start in a row at Newbury last weekend. Al Aasy had been beaten narrowly by a couple of doughty battlers on the first two occasions, but a subsequent gelding operation suggests his connections took a more negative view of his finishing efforts. Either way, it’s hard to deny that he failed to battle at Newbury after cruising up to the leader, running below form as he wilted in the final furlong. There is no doubt Al Aasy possesses a very smart level of ability, as he showed on his first three starts this season, recording back-to-back Group 3 wins at Newbury before finishing second (beaten just a neck behind Pyledriver) on his first tilt at the top level in the Coronation Cup at Epsom. That Epsom defeat was a sign of things to come, though, as Al Aasy traded at the basement price of 1.01 in-running before being worried out of it close home. With a Timeform rating of 122§, Al Aasy is clearly capable of winning more good races when everything falls right, but there must be a strong chance now that he’ll never make the breakthrough in Group 1 company, much like Papal Bull, the highest-rated squiggle horse of recent times who was twice placed in Group 1 races but never managed to win one. Papal Bull was a high-class performer on his day but became something of a law unto himself after his three-year-old days. As a four-year-old he won the Princess of Wales's Stakes and Geoffrey Freer Stakes but became a difficult ride, tending to run in snatches, often hanging and sometimes veering off a true line. Papal Bull was kept in training at five to see if he could pick up a Group 1 and he nearly hit the jackpot when making Duke of Marmalade pull out all the stops in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. The pair finished nine lengths clear of the rest and Papal Bull produced a performance that would have won him a Group 1 had he repeated it. However, his three subsequent appearances served only to confirm that, while Papal Bull was a high-class horse when on his best behaviour, he was unpredictable and not one to trust.