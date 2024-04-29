Sporting Life
Jonjo O'Neill trains the unbeaten Iron Bridge
Jonjo O'Neill - excited at development

AJ O'Neill joins Jonjo on training licence

By Sporting Life
13:12 · MON April 29, 2024

Jonjo O’Neill is confident son AJ will bring “new energy and new ideas” to the Jackdaws Castle operation after being added to the training licence ahead of next season.

O’Neill senior has enjoyed great success since setting up in 2001, with Gold Cup hero Synchronised featuring among 26 Cheltenham Festival winners, while Don’t Push It provided him with Grand National glory at Aintree.

However, at the age of 72, the former two-time champion jockey believes the time is right to freshen things up via this new partnership.

He told his stable website: “AJ has been invaluable to me over the past few years as my assistant and this is a natural progression, really. We remain very ambitious here and I’m very excited to be sharing the licence with him. As a family, we have always been a great team and I am very proud of that.

“AJ will bring so much to the new partnership, new energy and new ideas and he has always been an excellent horseman – but then I would say that, wouldn’t I?

“I know he is keen to have some more runners on the Flat, as well as broadening the appeal of O’Neill Racing.”

AJ O’Neill added: “I enjoy riding as an amateur for the yard but training a winner gives me a different sort of buzz.

“I love the whole process, all the way through from the sales to the racecourse and the thrill it brings to the team and all of our owners.

“We continue to invest heavily to maintain our state-of-the-art facilities and are very proud of the way we look after our horses. I can’t wait to get going.”

