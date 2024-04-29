Jonjo O’Neill is confident son AJ will bring “new energy and new ideas” to the Jackdaws Castle operation after being added to the training licence ahead of next season.

O’Neill senior has enjoyed great success since setting up in 2001, with Gold Cup hero Synchronised featuring among 26 Cheltenham Festival winners, while Don’t Push It provided him with Grand National glory at Aintree. However, at the age of 72, the former two-time champion jockey believes the time is right to freshen things up via this new partnership. He told his stable website: “AJ has been invaluable to me over the past few years as my assistant and this is a natural progression, really. We remain very ambitious here and I’m very excited to be sharing the licence with him. As a family, we have always been a great team and I am very proud of that.