Aintree to stage Haldon Gold Cup as West Country Weekend cancelled

Aintree Racecourse will stage a two-day meeting worth £480,000 on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th November, following the cancellation of the West Country Weekend.

Haldon Gold Cup Day at Exeter Racecourse and Badger Chase Ladies’ Day at Wincanton Racecourse will not go ahead as planned because of unsuitable ground conditions and the big races will be moved to the new fixture. The two-day Aintree meeting will feature the BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup, the Boodles Rising Stars Novices’ Chase and the BetMGM ‘Future Stars’ Silver Bowl Novices’ Chase, alongside an £80,000 3m1f handicap chase. These races will complement the William Hill Molyneux Hurdle (formerly the Elite Hurdle), bringing the total prize money across the two days to £480,000.

The extremely dry summer, combined with continued warm temperatures and limited rainfall into the autumn, has meant that ground conditions at both Exeter and Wincanton remain predominantly firm. Although rainfall has increased over the past ten days, the current forecast suggests there will not be sufficient further rainfall to improve conditions. As a result, safe ground for Jump racing cannot be guaranteed. In addition, the fixture at Sandown Park on Sunday 8th November will become an all-hurdle card, as the Chase course is unraceable at present and the current forecast suggests that there will not be sufficient improvement ahead of the meeting. The Hurdle Course is the watered summer Flat Course and there are no issues anticipated with its condition. The meeting will remain a seven-race card, with further details to follow. Andrew Morris, Director of Racing and Industry Relations at The Jockey Club, said: “It is obviously disappointing for the teams at Exeter and Wincanton to lose these two fixtures, as they are such highlights of their season. However, our priority will always be to provide safe ground for our participants. Once it became clear that, given the current conditions and the forecast, this would not be possible, we wanted to make an early decision for the benefit of all stakeholders. “We are grateful to the British Horseracing Authority for its support and flexibility in allowing us to reschedule the feature races from the West Country Weekend at their original prize money levels over the two days at Aintree. This ensures that these important races remain available to participants at this stage of the season.” ITV Racing will broadcast both days of the meeting from Aintree Racecourse, showing all feature races across the two days.