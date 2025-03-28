Aintree Thursday runners: Strong entry for the Bowl

Gaelic Warrior has emerged as a potentially fascinating rival to Grey Dawning in the Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl at Aintree on Thursday.
A brilliant winner of the Arkle at Cheltenham last season, Willie Mullins’ charge has disappointed twice at Leopardstown this year and swerved his possible engagements at the Festival earlier this month.
He'd be stepping up significantly in trip if running on day one of the Randox Grand National Festival in a race in which Mullins also has Blue Lord and Embassy Gardens as options.
Grey Dawning has been kept fresh for the Grade One contest by trainer Dan Skelton and arrives here on the back of a win at Kelso, while the trainer has put Protektorat in too.
Spillane’s Tower, Ahoy Senor, Djelo, Stage Star and The Real Whacker are other notable entries.
Arkle hero could face Mullins trio
Mullins has three in the Ebc Group Manifesto Novices’ Chase in Impaire Et Passe, Dancing City and Quai De Bourbon.
Arkle winner Jango Baie leads the home defence for Nicky Henderson, with Handstands, Gidleigh Park, Rubaud, Boombawn and Imperial Saint other interesting runners for Britain.
Croke Park and Shecouldbeanything are Gordon Elliott’s representatives.
Elsewhere, JCB Triumph Hurdle runner-up Lulamba is among the potential runners in the Boodles 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle.
Possible opponents include Lady Vega Allen and Hello Neighbour, fourth and sixth respectively at Cheltenham, the exciting Live Conti for the Skeltons and Fred Winter winner Puturhandstogether.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Free bets
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.