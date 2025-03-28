Aintree Thursday runners: Strong entry for the Bowl

A brilliant winner of the Arkle at Cheltenham last season, Willie Mullins’ charge has disappointed twice at Leopardstown this year and swerved his possible engagements at the Festival earlier this month.

He'd be stepping up significantly in trip if running on day one of the Randox Grand National Festival in a race in which Mullins also has Blue Lord and Embassy Gardens as options.

Grey Dawning has been kept fresh for the Grade One contest by trainer Dan Skelton and arrives here on the back of a win at Kelso, while the trainer has put Protektorat in too.

Spillane’s Tower, Ahoy Senor, Djelo, Stage Star and The Real Whacker are other notable entries.