Aintree Thursday runners: Final fields declared

Nicky Henderson’s star is on a retrieval mission following his fall in the Unibet Champion Hurdle and is stepping up to two-and-a-half miles for the second time having won this race in 2023.

Lossiemouth, Willie Mullins’ sole runner from three entries, has more experience at the distance and was an impressive winner of the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Festival last month.

Martin Pipe winner Wodhooh, Take No Chances for the Skeltons, Salver, Tellherthename and Break My Soul complete the field.

Grey Dawning features among eight runners for the Brooklands Golden Miller Chromograph Bowl but Dan Skelton’s grey faces a strong Irish challenge.

It features Spillane’s Tower, Gaelic Warrior stepping up to three miles for the first time and Embassy Gardens.

Ahoy Senor, Djelo, Stage Star and The Real Whacker complete an intriguing home team.