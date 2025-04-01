Aintree Thursday runners: Final fields declared

Constitution Hill faces six rivals in Thursday’s William Hill Aintree Hurdle – and they include Lossiemouth.
Nicky Henderson’s star is on a retrieval mission following his fall in the Unibet Champion Hurdle and is stepping up to two-and-a-half miles for the second time having won this race in 2023.
Lossiemouth, Willie Mullins’ sole runner from three entries, has more experience at the distance and was an impressive winner of the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Festival last month.
Martin Pipe winner Wodhooh, Take No Chances for the Skeltons, Salver, Tellherthename and Break My Soul complete the field.
Grey Dawning features among eight runners for the Brooklands Golden Miller Chromograph Bowl but Dan Skelton’s grey faces a strong Irish challenge.
It features Spillane’s Tower, Gaelic Warrior stepping up to three miles for the first time and Embassy Gardens.
Ahoy Senor, Djelo, Stage Star and The Real Whacker complete an intriguing home team.
There’s another Henderson-Mullins clash in the opening EBC Group Manifesto Novices’ Chase with Arkle winner Jango Baie clashing with Impaire Et Passe.
It’s a deep race with Gordon Elliott’s Croke Park and the Paul Nicholls-trained Rubaud other notable runners.
There’s no Lulamba in the Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Anniversary Hurdle, the JCB Triumph Hurdle runner-up seemingly heading to the two-and-a-half mile novice hurdle later in the week.
In his absence Joseph O’Brien seemingly holds a strong hand in the shape of Fred Winter winner Puturhandstogether and Naturally Nimble.
Mullins runs Murcia and Willy De Houelle, the Skelton’s saddle the exciting Live Conti while Filibustering is another runner with the large Timeform P.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.