Aintree Sunday review and free video replays

A review of the pick of the rest of the action from Aintree on Sunday where Elizabeth Gale gained her biggest success since breaking her back.
Elizabeth Gale described her victory aboard Celebre D’Allen as a ‘massive deal’ after the conditional jockey secured her biggest victory since recovering from a broken back in the Jewson Vieux Lion Rouge Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Aintree.
Less than three years after recovering from breaking two vertebrae following a point-to-point fall, the 21-year-old was beaming with delight after gaining her first success at the Merseyside track aboard the Philip Hobbs and Johnson White-trained 11-year-old in the three miles and one furlong contest.
In a race that was packed full of drama, Gale worked her way steadily into contention aboard the 3/1 favourite before sending him on past Landofsmiles between the final two fences.
Quickly opening up a sizeable lead Celebre D’Allen measured the last well before coasting home to victory by 16 lengths to secure a first win since running out the winner of a handicap chase at Warwick in February last year.
Gale said: “It was easier than I thought it was going to be that’s for sure. He gave me a beautiful ride around. It was his first run of the season since running in the Topham so the aim was to just get him jumping really. He is an 11-year-old and he has seen it out beautifully.
“I used to come here as a kid with pony club and I never thought I would be walking down those steps. It is a massive deal for me, especially to ride a winner here.
“The plan was to go second division, but I got a couple of slow jumps early so I was right at the back. As soon as he got passed one he kept travelling and jumping. He just knows his job.
“I’ve had a long road to get here and anything I get is a bonus. A massive thanks to the governor and Johnson White. I’ve been there four seasons and I missed a good bit through injury, but I can’t complain as they look after me.
“I broke my back a few years ago point-to-pointing and I missed a year of racing. It has been slow to get going, but days like these will get me going. I’m over the moon. It was really hard (coming back), but we have some great people looking after us so I can’t complain.
“I’m fairly vague with targets, but if I could get a rode around in the conditional jockeys handicap hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival that would be a pinnacle moment for me like today is.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Plan A might have gone out of the window for jockey James Turner, however it failed to stop the up-and-coming rider from losing his 10lb claim after steering Equinus to victory in the opening Jewson Click And Collect Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.
Having bided his time aboard the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Shantou gelding the 21-year-old delivered the 5/2 favourite to make his challenge after the third last where he joined Uno Mas, who was making his first start in 581 days, at the head of the field before drawing on with Secret Trix.
Despite a slightly untidy jump at the last it failed to halt the moment of Equinus who galloped on powerfully during the closing strides of the extended three-mile contest to register victory by five lengths and give Turner career win number five.
Turner said: “It wasn’t really Plan A as I was going to sit just behind the leaders, but they went too quick for him early. He was in a nice rhythm early on.
“The further he has gone he has just crept into the race. I was never too worried on him as he has been going well at home. That was pretty expected to be fair, but he has done it well.
“I’ve only been a conditional for three or four weeks, but I rode last season as an amateur for Nigel. Since turning conditional I’ve had two winners for Nigel, and that is my 10lb claim gone. It is all going well to be fair.”
Equally delighted with the result was dual Grand National-winning trainer Twiston-Davies, who felt the trip helped to bring out further improvement in Equinus.
Twiston Davies added: “He is a smasher, but he has just taken a long time to mature. Going three miles has been the making of him.
“He didn’t jump that brilliantly, but going over fences is where his future is. I was worried beforehand if he would settle, but he nearly over settled and he was doing his best work at the end.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org