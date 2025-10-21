Menu icon
Ahoy Senor - set to run in his first Betfair Chase
Ahoy Senor - set for Aintree return

Aintree Sunday preview: Ahoy Senor on target to return

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue October 21, 2025 · 35 min ago

Ahoy Senor is on target to return to action in the £80,000 William Hill Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree on Sunday.

Third behind another likely weekend runner in Minella Drama in last year’s race, the ten-year-old is set to carry top-weight of 11st 12lb.

Lucinda Russell, who trains Ahoy Senor alongside Michael Scudamore said: “It is definitely the plan to run Ahoy Senor in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree on Sunday to start off his season.

“He seems in great form. He is a three-miler and I don’t suppose he is getting any faster in his older age, but he ran such a great race in it last year and if we could emulate that again, it would be grand.

“He was running a mighty race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup (when falling at the 15th fence) last season and we’ll never know what would have happened.

“We will get Sunday out of the way with and see where we go from here I would imagine we’ll be looking at a similar programme to last season although I think we will miss the Betfair Chase at Haydock as he didn’t seem to like it around there.”

100/1 GOLD CUP DARK HORSE 🏆👀 JUMPS SEASON PREVIEW 2025/26 | HORSES TO FOLLOW WITH TIMEFORM

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

