Aintree Sunday preview: Ahoy Senor on target to return

Ahoy Senor is on target to return to action in the £80,000 William Hill Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree on Sunday.
Third behind another likely weekend runner in Minella Drama in last year’s race, the ten-year-old is set to carry top-weight of 11st 12lb.
Lucinda Russell, who trains Ahoy Senor alongside Michael Scudamore said: “It is definitely the plan to run Ahoy Senor in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree on Sunday to start off his season.
“He seems in great form. He is a three-miler and I don’t suppose he is getting any faster in his older age, but he ran such a great race in it last year and if we could emulate that again, it would be grand.
“He was running a mighty race in the Cheltenham Gold Cup (when falling at the 15th fence) last season and we’ll never know what would have happened.
“We will get Sunday out of the way with and see where we go from here I would imagine we’ll be looking at a similar programme to last season although I think we will miss the Betfair Chase at Haydock as he didn’t seem to like it around there.”
