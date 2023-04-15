A review of the rest of the action from Grand National day at Aintree where the soon to be retired Davy Russell landed another Grade One.

Davy Russell's (potential) swansong hit another high when Irish Point (5/1) ran out an impressive winner of a fairly dramatic renewal of the Grade One Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle. Dark Raven was among the leading fancies for the two and a half mile contest but took a tumbling fall five from home, hampering Springwell Bay, while Cool Survivor suffered a similar fate at the second last when firmly in contention. Just in behind the leaders, Irish Point appeared to be travelling well and the grey moved to the front approaching the final flight from the Challow Hurdle winner Hermes Allen who could only stay on at the one pace having raced prominently throughout. Kateira came from off the pace to overtake Hermes Allen but she couldn't lay a glove on the winner who had three and a half lengths in hand at the line. It was a second Grade One success of the meeting for Russell following victory aboard Gerri Colombe with both horses trained by Gordon Elliott and owned by Robcour. "I don't want to say it is (my final day riding) and come back for the third time but I'm enjoying it anyway and will take it all in," Russell, who had a short-lived retirement earlier this season, told ITV Racing. "I have to ride like I was 21 again. You have to, these young lads are not easy beat and they're all great chaps in the weighing room there and all very professional and fit so you have to prepare the way they prepare or you get left behind. "Aintree is a very special place. I just hope the people of Liverpool and people of England know what they have here, you can't get this anywhere else in the world; it's very special."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!



West Balboa delivers knockout blow West Balboa (9/2 favourite) had been off the track since winning the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton in mid-January but there were no signs of ring-rustiness as she ran out a wide margin winner of the Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle to claim another valuable prize. Stepping up to three miles for the first time under Rules, West Balboa travelled well throughout and although there were a number of runners in contention approaching the second last she quickened right away from her field after jumping the final flight and the result was never in doubt. Pounding Poet came from off the pace to finish second at 50/1 with the evergreen Mill Green third at 14/1. Cheltenham Festival winner Good Time Jonny appeared outpaced on this sharper track but rallied to claim fourth from another Irish challenger in Gatsby Grey. Winning jockey Harry Skelton told ITV Racing: "Yes she did (quicken). I was running away to be honest. She's got a lot of talent. She's got a lot in hand. Good mare. Good training, she hasn't run for 90 days. She's won two big handicaps this year but that's down to the training. "Dan (Skelton) leads the team and is a great leader but we've got a lot of good people around us and good owners who have been patient and they've been rewarded. "Cheltenham obviously is the pinnacle, it's the Olympics but there's no place like this. Liverpool is unbelievable, the people of Liverpool, it makes it all special. You're going to witness later on the greatest race there is and look at the people that are here. It's great to see the crowd and the fantastic support that British racing has."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!