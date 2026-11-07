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David Ord on Sea The Stars and the Arc de Triomphe
David Ord on No Drama This End, The Jukebox Man and Paul Nicholls' wait for the record

Aintree Saturday review: David Ord reflects on frustrating afternoon for Paul Nicholls

Sporting Life Plus
Sat November 07, 2026 · 3h ago

Our man at the track with his thoughts from Aintree on Saturday where Paul Nicholls' wait for more racing history goes on.

We came to celebrate a landmark but left with the copy ready but still unpublished.

Paul Nicholls’ wait to match and then pass Martin Pipe’s record for the most Jumps winners trained in the UK goes on. Sans Bruit gave it a good go from the front in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase but Javert Allen ran him down from the back of the last.

The biggest dart of the day was always going to be No Drama This End in the Boodles Rising Stars Novices’ Chase. He was a handful in the parade ring and down the chute to the racecourse but jumped well from the front end before the petrol tank began to empty and fresher and quicker legs swept by between the final two fences.

He finishes last of four behind Taurus Bay, whose trainer Ben Pauling is all smiles as he walks back to welcome his charge home.

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