Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Gwennie May Boy wins the opener at Aintree
Gwennie May Boy wins the opener at Aintree

Aintree Saturday review and free video replays

By David Ord
15:11 · SAT April 13, 2024

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Aintree including free video replays.

Skelton off to flier

Title-chasing Dan Skelton landed the opening William Hill Handicap Hurdle with Gwennie May Boy (9/2).

The trainer held a strong hand as he also saddled the 11/4 favourite and eventual third West Balboa but it was clear from the second last that his stable-mate had her – and the rest of the field’s - measure.

Sound leaps at the final two flights ensured victory, winning rider Charlie Todd punching the air passing the line as his partner sealed a convincing seven-and-a-half lengths victory.

Lord Snootie (18/1) got the better of a sustained duel with West Balboa to claim the forecast spot and deny the winning trainer a one-two.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Skelton surprised but delighted

“I have to say, I genuinely thought West Balboa would win, especially after Kateira won yesterday as there was nothing separating them when they last ran together at Kempton,” said Skelton.

“I am astounded at the improvement in this horse (Gwennie May Boy). He’s only a six-year-old and walking round beforehand I thought he looked a bit light and might be over the top, but what do I know – it’s clearly how he likes to be.

“I’ve not had him all that long and I hadn’t even worked him out before I ran him at Bangor, I just ran him. He won so well there I thought there’s a £100,000 race at Uttoxeter so we better go for that and then there was this here, it was just obvious.

“He has taken me by surprise as he works terrible at home, but he saves it all for the track and he’s just got on a roll. He’s been a remarkable little horse.”

Cruz Control on his way to victory at Aintree
Cruz Control on his way to victory at Aintree

Far from Cruz but Control holds on

Cruz Control dug deep to win the William Hill Handicap Chase for Tom Lacey and Stan Sheppard.

The 9/1 chance set out to make all and jumped well in the main but made two shuddering mistakes on the second circuit.

They didn't halt his momentum though and jumping the last he was still at the head of affairs.

And he stayed there despite the late rally of 20/1 runner-up Sam Brown who was still a length in arrears at the line.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Winning trainer Tom Lacey said: “He missed the ditch up the home straight the second time, but otherwise he jumped pretty economically. I stood where I stood to watch Thomas Patrick win the same race in 2018, funnily enough.

“He’s progressing. He’s unexposed over three miles and he hasn’t done much wrong all year. He’s seven, but he’s a huge horse and still a frame.

“Potentially he could be a National horse, but you’d want to be looking after his handicap mark to be doing that. We’ve always joked at home he’s a National horse, but he must have slow ground.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo