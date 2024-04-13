Aintree Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Aintree including free video replays.

Skelton off to flier Title-chasing Dan Skelton landed the opening William Hill Handicap Hurdle with Gwennie May Boy (9/2). The trainer held a strong hand as he also saddled the 11/4 favourite and eventual third West Balboa but it was clear from the second last that his stable-mate had her – and the rest of the field’s - measure. Sound leaps at the final two flights ensured victory, winning rider Charlie Todd punching the air passing the line as his partner sealed a convincing seven-and-a-half lengths victory. Lord Snootie (18/1) got the better of a sustained duel with West Balboa to claim the forecast spot and deny the winning trainer a one-two.

Skelton surprised but delighted “I have to say, I genuinely thought West Balboa would win, especially after Kateira won yesterday as there was nothing separating them when they last ran together at Kempton,” said Skelton. “I am astounded at the improvement in this horse (Gwennie May Boy). He’s only a six-year-old and walking round beforehand I thought he looked a bit light and might be over the top, but what do I know – it’s clearly how he likes to be. “I’ve not had him all that long and I hadn’t even worked him out before I ran him at Bangor, I just ran him. He won so well there I thought there’s a £100,000 race at Uttoxeter so we better go for that and then there was this here, it was just obvious. “He has taken me by surprise as he works terrible at home, but he saves it all for the track and he’s just got on a roll. He’s been a remarkable little horse.”

Cruz Control on his way to victory at Aintree

Far from Cruz but Control holds on Cruz Control dug deep to win the William Hill Handicap Chase for Tom Lacey and Stan Sheppard. The 9/1 chance set out to make all and jumped well in the main but made two shuddering mistakes on the second circuit. They didn't halt his momentum though and jumping the last he was still at the head of affairs. And he stayed there despite the late rally of 20/1 runner-up Sam Brown who was still a length in arrears at the line.

