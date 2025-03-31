Aintree Saturday preview: The big questions ahead of Grand National day

Tony McFadden, Matt Brocklebank and David Ord answer the key questions ahead of Saturday's big races at Aintree.

How – if at all – did Monday’s confirmation stage change your Grand National thinking? Tony McFadden: There's no change as I see it. I think last year's winning owner JP McManus is likely to strike again, but this time with either Iroko or Perceval Legallois. Both appear fairly treated and retain some untapped potential. David Ord: It didn’t. I’m sweet on Perceval Legallois but the more you look at the race the harder it is to find holes with too many of those towards the top of the market. You wouldn’t like to predict who would start favourite right now and of those at a bigger price, Minella Cocooner and Three Card Brag are on the radar. Matt Brocklebank: Well, I've just finished cartwheeling around the office after Twig was guaranteed a run but, as the dust settles, I remain realistic about his claims to success. He looked potentially quite big at 100/1 when the weights first came out but his prep run could obviously have gone a lot smoother and he's probably going to be a similar price on the day. It'll clearly take a number of the big names to underperform for Ben Pauling's horse to emerge in front but I still think he could give each-way punters a bit of excitement for long way on decent ground.

WATCH: RELIVE THE CLOSEST GRAND NATIONAL OF ALL TIME! The 2012 Grand National was the closest in history and winning jockey Daryl Jacob relives his emotions during this fascinating interview complete with thrilling race footage.

Watch the closest Grand National finish ever!

No Bob Olinger in the Liverpool Hurdle but do owners Robcour potentially still hold the aces with Teahupoo and last year’s third Hiddenvalley Lake still in the picture? Tony McFadden: Teahupoo is the class act in the race but, for a horse who goes so well when fresh, the quick turnaround from Cheltenham would have to be a worry. Of lesser concern, though still not ideal for a horse so effective when the mud is flying, is the likelihood of a sound surface. Home By The Lee didn't get the chance to show what he can do at Cheltenham as he was effectively brought down with a circuit to go, but I think he's looked better than ever in Ireland this season and is a big player here. David Ord: Teahupoo sets the standard doesn’t he but he’s not a horse that’s over-raced in recent seasons and I’m not convinced Aintree would necessarily play to his strengths. It will be interesting to see how he backs up for a three-week turnaround. I’m in no rush to back him but making a convincing case for many of the others isn’t easy. Hiddenvalley Lake has his chance again but I just wonder whether Monmiral might be a play. He has a terrific record at this meeting, arrives here fresh and if Teahupoo doesn’t fire, doesn’t have a whole heap to find with the rest. Matt Brocklebank: Dave's point over the quick turnaround is key when it comes to Teahupoo and perhaps he won't even show up. I've still got plenty of time for The Wallpark as a top-notch prospect and his chances will increase if the sun continues to shine as his first major chunk of improvement came in the summer months. Kitzbuhel is the fascinating one potentially stepping up from two miles to three and maybe Coral Cup winner Jimmy Du Seuil is the more likely Willie Mullins runner.

READ our in-depth guide to every runners in the Grand National

Does anything catch your eye in the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle or Maghull Novices’ Chase? Tony McFadden: Romeo Coolio is an interesting entry in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle as he shapes like he'll be better over this longer trip, though he's also in the Top Novices' Hurdle over two miles. Only By Night may have been an unconsidered 25/1 shot when runner-up in the Arkle but she'd been an impressive winner of her three previous starts over fences in much calmer waters, so I'm happy to give her credit for a much-improved display at Cheltenham. She’d be the one for me in the Maghull as even though L’Eau du Sud should be suited by this sharper test, I’d be a bit worried about his finishing effort at Cheltenham. David Ord: You don’t know what the make-up of the final field for the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle is going to be but it’s the only option all week for Horaces Pearl and he’s an exciting prospect. He got the better stablemate Triopli Flyer in the bumper at this meeting last season and is two from two over hurdles this time around. He was hard held to beat Lud’or by five-and-a-half lengths at Newbury last time. Much more is needed at the weekend but he’s talented, on the upgrade and has the skill-set to run well at Aintree. Matt Brocklebank: I've thought Aintree might be the place to catch L'Eau du Sud all along and it doesn't look a particularly hot Grade 1 in truth. Obviously he'd have to reverse Arkle form with Only By Night if the mare turns up here but the track will play to his strengths and I still think he's got plenty more to offer as a two-mile chaser.

L'Eau Du Sud looks out from his box