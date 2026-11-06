Aintree Saturday preview: Alexei ready for Molyneux Hurdle test

Joe Tizzard is confident Alexei is in the right shape to run well on his reappearance in Saturday’s William Hill Molyneux Hurdle at Aintree.
The six-year-old finished fourth in last season’s Unibet Champion Hurdle and established himself as one of the top two-mile hurdlers in Britain. However, he faces a stern examination on his return in against Sky Bet Supreme third Mydaddypaddy (a pound higher on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings) and Gordon Elliott's Grade One juvenile winner Mange Tout.
“He’s in good nick,” the trainer told Friday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast. “Originally, I was going to go straight for the Fighting Fifth. It’s not a last-minute decision but he was flying in his work three weeks ago, I thought he’s in good form so I’m going to crack on with him and take him to Aintree.
“I couldn’t be happier with him for his first run. It’s not a straightforward race but at the end of the day these are the sort of races we’re going to be in this year. At home he looks really well and I think there’s some natural improvement still to come from him and he doesn’t need to find a great deal.
“He’s not the type of horse we’ve generally bought over the years, coming from the Flat, but he’s a fun horse to have and he’s very straightforward to train at home because he’s a horse who wants to do it and his work is good. He’s naturally a fit horse. “
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