Aintree Saturday entries: Mydaddypaddy and No Drama This End among star names

Mydaddypaddy features among six entries for Saturday’s William Hill Molyneux Hurdle at Aintree.

Formerly known as the Elite Hurdle and staged at Wincanton, the two-mile Grade Two contest has attracted last season’s Sky Bet Supreme third who is due to make his seasonal reappearance under Harry Skelton. His potential rivals include Alexei, winner of last season’s Kingwell before finishing fourth in the Unibet Champion Hurdle and third behind Brighterdaysahead and The New Lion over two-and-a-half miles at this track in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle. Nicky Henderson has entered Lucky Place while Mange Tout is an interesting potential runner from Ireland. She was one of last season’s leading juvenile hurdlers, beating Selma De Vary in the Grade One Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at the Randox Grand National meeting. Melon and Morning Mayhem complete the field.