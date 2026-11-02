Aintree Saturday entries: Mydaddypaddy and No Drama This End among star names

Mydaddypaddy features among six entries for Saturday’s William Hill Molyneux Hurdle at Aintree.
Formerly known as the Elite Hurdle and staged at Wincanton, the two-mile Grade Two contest has attracted last season’s Sky Bet Supreme third who is due to make his seasonal reappearance under Harry Skelton.
His potential rivals include Alexei, winner of last season’s Kingwell before finishing fourth in the Unibet Champion Hurdle and third behind Brighterdaysahead and The New Lion over two-and-a-half miles at this track in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle.
Nicky Henderson has entered Lucky Place while Mange Tout is an interesting potential runner from Ireland. She was one of last season’s leading juvenile hurdlers, beating Selma De Vary in the Grade One Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at the Randox Grand National meeting.
Melon and Morning Mayhem complete the field.
Mange Tout’s trainer Gordon Elliott has an entry in the Boodles Rising Stars Novices’ Chase on the card in Chanceawetmorning, who has won his last two starts over fences including a Grade Three at Punchestown last month.
Sam Twiston-Davies has been booked to ride No Drama This End who could make his eagerly-awaited debut over fences for the Paul Nicholls team. The Ditcheat handler has also entered Pourquoi Pas Papa. Potential opponents include former stablemate Talk To The Man who made a winning start for Dan Skelton at Worcester recently. He could also be represented by Royal Infantry.
The exciting Cristal D’Estruval is in the frame to run for Harry Derham, Alan King has entered Favour And Fortune while Nicky Henderson’s Crystal Island was unbeaten in two starts over hurdles.
Ben Pauling has entered both Kalkbrenner and Taurus Bay while Intosomethinggood and Off The Jury complete the entries.
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